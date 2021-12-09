One of the many advantages of owning a home in Lancaster County is the opportunity to live in a peaceful, country setting while still being close to major travel routes, shopping, dining and attractions.
That is especially true in the Meadows at Strasburg, a new EGStoltzfus neighborhood of single-family homes coming in 2022. With an ideal location in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District and an appealing price point, this community is generating extremely high interest as it begins its first phase.
The neighborhood will include a total of 79 homes when all phases are complete.
Located in the heart of Amish country with rolling farmland as its backdrop, the Meadows at Strasburg will include its own walking trail along with sidewalks and streetlights. There will also be a common area with a natural spring-fed stream and wetlands.
Yet this tranquil neighborhood setting is just a few miles from the outlets and other attractions on Route 30, Sight & Sound Theatre, Strasburg Rail Road, downtown Strasburg and great local dining options, including Fireside Tavern, Agape Café, Speckled Hen, Hershey Farm and new local breweries.
Other nearby amenities include Strasburg Jaycee Park, Strasburg-Heisler Library and Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA.
The Meadows at Strasburg is also a prime location for an easy commute — less than 15 minutes from downtown Lancaster and 45 minutes from Delaware and the western Philadelphia suburbs.
Just as important as the location are the homes themselves, and the Meadows at Strasburg offers a selection of eight home plans on homesites averaging just under a quarter acre. Homes range in size from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet with designs to suit a variety of needs and desires.
The Home Plan Design Team at EGStoltzfus meets regularly to adjust, add and retire home plans in its portfolio based on buyer feedback, research and marketplace trends. This new neighborhood offers the latest plans to reflect today’s varied lifestyles, including highly desirable open floor plans, private workspaces, two-story plans with first-floor owner’s suites and single-floor living options.
Buyers can further personalize their home with the help of the new EGS Design Studio. The 2,000-square-foot studio features a carefully curated collection of today’s most popular and time-tested design options in a range of styles from traditional to contemporary and everything in between. Hundreds of products are on display for clients to touch, feel and experience, including cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, flooring, light fixtures, shutters, siding and stone.
Reserved exclusively for those building an EGStoltzfus Neighborhood Home, the EGS Design Studio experience includes a virtual shopping component, an in-person tour, and a session with a design studio consultant to finalize choices and complete the vision of your new home.
Home prices in Meadows at Strasburg start in the upper $300s, a great value in the current market of single-family homes. But as the effects of the pandemic linger, raw material shortages and supply chain challenges due to shipping/trucking and manufacturer product allocations are still impacting the cost of products and materials in new homes and will continue to do so well into 2022. As a result, pricing is subject to change without notice.
Information on plans and pricing for Meadows at Strasburg is expected to be released in early 2022, and the neighborhood’s grand opening is currently planned for the spring. The neighborhood is already drawing high interest among prospective buyers, with 900 people on the VIP email list.
Signing up for the Meadows at Strasburg VIP list is the best way to stay updated on neighborhood progress. Visit egstoltzfushomes.com/community/meadows-at-strasburg and select “Join our VIP list,” to receive emails of our latest announcements about upcoming opportunities in early 2022, to become part of our newest neighborhood.
Coming soon
In addition to Meadows at Strasburg, more new EGStoltzfus neighborhoods are coming soon to Lancaster County:
Parkside: a neighborhood of two-story and single-story homes near Manheim Township Community Park.
Warwick Crossing: a neighborhood of single-family homes and carriage homes in Warwick Township.
Lime Spring Village: a townhome neighborhood in East Hempfield Township. Now selling. Buy now for a spring/summer move.
For more information, visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com.