Cathy Graver is a Lancaster native and graduate of Manheim Township High School. She’s been a Hempfield resident for 23 years.
Cathy previously managed an employment agency before becoming a REALTOR® in 2002.
She is a Graduate of the REALTOR® Institute (GRI), a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and an Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR).
Cathy specializes in residential home sales, relocation and investment properties in Lancaster, York, Berks and Lebanon counties.
She says choosing a career in real estate made perfect sense. “I enjoy working with people and having the opportunity to use my customer service and management background. Working for BHHS affords my customers an all-inclusive experience. We have in-house mortgage, title and insurance for one-stop shopping that makes the process seamless.”
Cathy says the best advice she ever received is to listen to what your customer is telling you.
“I always go the extra mile to make my customers’ experience in home purchase an easy, smooth process,” she says. “I take pride in satisfying customers’ needs, whether they are first-time buyers, relocating, downsizing or investing.”
“With low interest rates, there is no better time to buy.”
Cathy believes that being adaptable to fast-moving technology in an ever-changing market is key to providing the best in customer service. She feels that what sets her apart is her compassion for her clients and her attention to detail.
In addition to her real estate work, Cathy volunteers with the Lancaster County Association of REALTORS® (LCAR) on its Community Partnership Committee, thus far helping them donate over $500,000 to the Transitional Living Center, providing shelter and education to families and veterans.
Cathy is also a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and its Strawberry Festival Committee, and she served as chairman for the Hempfield Varsity Cheerleading Booster Club.