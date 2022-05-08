In response to a challenging real estate market, with an extremely limited inventory of resale homes, many buyers are choosing to build their next home. For those who do, EGStoltzfus has two new neighborhoods of single-family homes in desirable Lancaster County locations: Meadows at Strasburg and Parkside in Manheim Township.
Construction is underway in both neighborhoods, with opportunities in the coming weeks to explore new model homes, including an upcoming spring open house in Meadows at Strasburg and a Parade of Homes tour stop in June at Parkside.
Because of the challenging market and tremendous interest, EGStoltzfus has taken a slow and steady approach to opening both neighborhoods, working with highly qualified buyers on its VIP email list to secure first home sites and early opportunities to buy.
Combined, Meadows at Strasburg and Parkside have already sold 40 homesites. With the release of plans and pricing to the general public in April, opportunities still remain to build in the first phase of both neighborhoods, with additional phases to come.
Here’s a closer look at both neighborhoods:
Meadows at Strasburg
Tucked off Strasburg Pike in the heart of Amish country, Meadows at Strasburg offers countryside living with scenic farmland views and a convenient location near local attractions, shopping and dining.
The neighborhood has nine home plans, including the Campbell plan named for longtime EGS employee Connie Campbell, who passed away in 2018. Several plans offer either single-story living or a first-floor owner’s suite option.
The newly finished model home is a Glenwood at 4 Old Orchard Road, Strasburg.
The largest floor plan currently offered at Meadows at Strasburg, the Glenwood features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,655 square feet of living space. It also showcases the new Retreat bath package, with a freestanding tub and tile shower. Other features include 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, a 3-foot bump-out in the family room and a cathedral ceiling in the owner’s bedroom.
Meadows at Strasburg also has two quick move-in opportunities featuring popular two-story plans currently under construction. The Filmore, a brand-new plan with a first-floor owner’s suite, will include the Entertainer kitchen package. The Jameson will feature the optional kitchen island, a 3-foot dining area extension, and an extended covered front porch.
The Meadows at Strasburg is located in Lampeter-Strasburg School District, which recently ranked highest among Lancaster County school districts in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High School rankings.
The neighborhood is just minutes from Strasburg Square, Sight & Sound Theaters and Strasburg Rail Road, as well as local dining and shopping options like Fireside Tavern, Speckled Hen, Hershey Farm and Strasburg Marketplace. It offers quick access to Route 30 and an easy commute to the Philly suburbs or Delaware.
Meadows at Strasburg will have 79 homes when all phases are complete. It will also have a walking path and common areas. Current pricing starts in the low $400s.
Parkside
Located off Route 722/Petersburg Road in Manheim Township, the Parkside neighborhood offers a pedestrian connection to Manheim Township Community Park, which features a walking path, pavilions, athletic fields and playground.
The neighborhood has 17 home plans, including options offering first-floor owner’s suites and single-story living.
The model home, at 333 Amber Drive, Lititz, showcases the newest and largest EGStoltzfus floor plan, The Essington. The home, which will be featured on this year’s Parade of Homes tour June 18-26, includes the Culinary kitchen package, with a wall oven and chimney-style hood and an optional 5-by-5-foot island, the Retreat bath package with freestanding tub, a cathedral ceiling in the primary bedroom, and a finished basement with powder room.
The Essington floor plan offers four to six bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths and 3,869 square feet of living space.
Parkside currently has a quick move-in opportunity under construction. The Brentwood floor plan will feature luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living space, a nickel gap fireplace, double French doors for a designated home office and ceramic tile in the primary bathroom.
For buyers who prefer to custom-build, opportunities are available at The Reserve at Parkside, the EGStoltzfus Custom Homes neighborhood adjacent to Parkside that will soon launch its second phase.
Located in the Manheim Township School District, Parkside offers easy access to routes 501, 30 and 283. The neighborhood is a short commute to Lititz, Manheim and Ephrata and under 45 minutes from York, Reading, Harrisburg and Hershey. It’s also just minutes from Overlook Golf Course, Universal Athletic Club and dining and shopping at Richmond Square, the Shoppes at Kissel Village and the Shoppes at Belmont.
Parkside will have 115 homes when all phases are complete. Current pricing starts in the low $500s.
Starting May 21, the model home at Meadows at Strasburg will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information about both neighborhoods and upcoming open houses, visit egstoltzfushomes.com/community/meadows-at-strasburg or egstoltzfushomes.com/community/parkside and join the email list to receive news and promotions.