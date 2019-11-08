Born in Lancaster, Bob Poling currently resides in Lititz with his wife, Joyce.
A graduate of Manheim Township High School, Bob owned and operated Just For Kids Furniture Sales for 30 years. A career in real estate was a natural transition.
“I enjoyed helping clients pick out the perfect furniture for their children’s rooms,” he says. “Now I get to help them pick out the perfect home for that furniture.”
Bob believes the most important part of his job is listening to his clients and understanding their needs. He also stays in constant contact with his clients, even when there is nothing new to report, so they never have to wonder about the progress of a home sale or purchase.
“I look at my clients as friends and always treat them as I would want to be treated,” he says. “There’s nothing more rewarding than receiving a referral from a past client. That tells me I did my job.”
Here’s what some past clients have to say:
“Bob always kept in touch and was patient and understanding.” — Margaret R.
“Bob kept us in the loop about everything.” — Eric B.
“Bob went one step above every time.” —
Mary O.
“Bob was honest, helpful and friendly.” — Sharon G.
Bob is an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, where he serves as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and is on Parish Council. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Bob enjoys traveling, cruises and the beach at Cape May.