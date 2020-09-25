The best homes are ones that blend function and beauty — places you can truly enjoy whether you’re entertaining, working, learning or simply relaxing.
The property at 16 Pinnacle Point, in the prestigious and picturesque Bent Creek Country Club neighborhood, offers all of that and more — from its stunning views and gourmet kitchen to its luxurious owner’s retreat and flexible spaces.
Realtor Anne Lusk, of Lusk & Associate’s Sotheby’s International Realty, is listing agent for the Lititz property.
A corner property boasting five bedrooms and four and a half baths, the home offers 5,000 square feet of living space, much of it with stunning golf course views.
There are beautiful details throughout, including a grand two-story foyer, high ceilings, and custom molding and designs.
Each room offers something exceptional.
The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite countertops, a long breakfast bar, an exquisitely detailed center island, and a wet bar with sink and Marvel wine fridge. The Jenn-Air double ovens and cooktop are perfect for entertaining a crowd.
Adjacent to the kitchen, a sunroom with coffered ceilings offers a view of the golf course and easy access to the relaxing patio area with fire pit. Also off the kitchen, a dining area and family room offer inviting space to entertain or relax with friends and family.
The main floor also features a spacious and cozy living room overlooking the expansive front yard, an office area perfect for working from home, and a mudroom off the three-car garage.
Upstairs, the oversized owner’s suite is a luxury retreat all its own, with a sitting area, balcony, walk-in closet, and private bath that boasts duel vanities, jetted tub and walk-in shower with detailed archway.
Of the three remaining upstairs bedrooms, one has a private bath and two have access to a flexible loft space that could double as a work or study station.
There’s even more flexible space on the lower level, which includes a game/entertainment area, a fifth bedroom and full bath, and an additional bonus room that could serve as another bedroom, office or playroom.
The property is move-in ready and includes numerous upgrades, improvements and extra features, including new utilities, new paint, fresh landscaping, a resurfaced driveway, central vac and an oversized storage area for easy organization.
The home at 16 Pinnacle Point is priced at $750,000. For more information, call 717-291-9101, email aluskhomes@gmail.com or visit www.luskandassociates.com.
Directions from Lancaster: From Fruitville Pike, turn left onto Bent Creek Drive. Turn right on Goose Neck Drive, left on Greenside Drive, then left on Pinnacle Point. The home is on the left.