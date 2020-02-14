It’s not often that you can find something entirely new in a neighborhood where construction is nearly complete, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Barons Ridge in Manheim.
The EGStoltzfus community off White Oak Road, on the outskirts of Manheim, has fewer than 10 home sites remaining in its final phase. Yet it recently debuted a new model home featuring a unique, limited-edition home plan.
That home, on a corner lot at the entrance to the neighborhood, is now for sale for under $300,000.
Located in the Manheim Central School District, Barons Ridge overlooks Manheim Central Middle School and connects to the school campus via a walking trail.
The neighborhood is just a short drive to downtown Manheim, where new restaurants and shops have been popping up in recent months. But with a terrain that naturally staggers the height of the homes, it offers a scenic view of the surrounding countryside, too.
With 12 available home plans ranging in size from about 1,600 to 2,500 square feet, Barons Ridge has attracted a mix of residents, including first-time homebuyers, young families and retired couples.
The neighborhood also offers the high-quality construction that has become a hallmark of EGStoltzfus homes over the company’s 52-year history.
When complete, Barons Ridge will have a total of 100 homes.
For those who want a new home without the wait, Barons Ridge offers three options that can have you moving in before summer.
The first is the new model home at 601 Hamaker Road, Manheim, which features three bedrooms and two and a half baths. The open floor plan, along with rows of windows along the back of the home, invites plenty of natural light.
The home also features numerous upgrades, including engineered hardwood floors throughout the first floor, granite kitchen countertops, a gas range and stainless steel appliances.
At 1,685 square feet, the home is priced at $299,865.
The second move-in ready home is the Archer at 441 Charles Drive, Manheim. The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home features a gas fireplace, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, and a walkout basement.
At 2,273 square feet, the Archer is priced at $364,340. Buyers can save an additional $5,000 on the sale price of the Archer if they sign a sales agreement by Feb. 29.
The third is a popular Riley floor plan currently under construction. The four-bedroom home will include hardwood floors in the main living area, a gas fireplace, and an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and painted cabinetry.
Priced at $337, 275, the Riley is scheduled for completion in mid-June.
EGStoltzfus is also offering a winter incentive for buyers who want to build in Barons Ridge. Choose a home site and a home plan and sign by Feb. 29 to receive $5,000 in home options for free. Home prices start in the upper $200s, and all floor plans can be personalized.
Conditions apply with both winter offers.
For more information about Barons Ridge or the winter sales specials, contact online sales consultant Leslie Rhinier at 717-537-6968. The new model home will be open today from noon to 4 p.m. Regular open house hours are noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
Barons Ridge is one of 10 EGStoltzfus communities in Lancaster and surrounding counties. Lime Spring Village, a new townhome neighborhood near Lime Spring Square shopping center in East Hempfield Township, is coming later in 2020.
Directions to Barons Ridge: From Lancaster, take Route 72 North through Manheim. Turn right on Hamaker Road, then right to stay on Hamaker Road and enter Barons Ridge.