Back in 2015, Alden Homes began a grand experiment of sorts when it built its first home in a new Mount Joy development called The Gables at Elm Tree.
Not only was Alden making its first foray outside the 55-plus market, but it was also bringing something new to Lancaster County — a modern cottage-style home with less square footage and a more functional design.
Alden Homes introduced these new homes with sleek designs and smart technology anticipating they would appeal to millennial buyers. But it turned out that living smaller and smarter appealed to a much wider demographic.
So wide, in fact, that when Alden tested one of those designs in Alden Place, its 55-plus community in Cornwall, it met with rave reviews.
Now, eight years and 108 homes later, that successful experiment in Mount Joy is coming to a close.
With only four lots and four move-in-ready model homes remaining, opportunities to live in The Gables at Elm Tree are running out fast.
“The development was one of the most fun communities we’ve ever built in,” says Bill Martin, architectural designer and new home sales consultant for Alden Homes. “You can’t drive in without a smile on your face. It just makes you happy.”
Part of that happiness comes from the carefully designed layout of the one- and two-story single-family homes and duplex-style villas, creating an eye-catching streetscape from both the front and the back.
And, of course, there are the homes themselves.
Rhoda Zook, kitchen design specialist at Alden Homes, quotes a sign in her office that explains it all: “Well-planned spaces inspire and delight. They gift beauty and pleasure.”
Homes in the Gables range in size from 1,300 to 1,900 square feet, but they live much larger thanks to a creative use of space that includes clever architectural features such as built-in desks under stairways, built-in dog crates and floating lofts. They also show that modern flair can exude plenty of warmth.
“I think everybody likes it as a breath of fresh air,” Zook says of The Gables. “People really fell in love with the designs.”
Outside the box
For Martin, happiness also comes from working for a company that welcomes change, taking risks and thinking outside the box.
“If I would work for a builder that doesn’t allow change, I would wither away,” he says.
Taking risks didn’t stop with the initial plans for The Gables. Every phase of the development has launched a new floor plan and new creative designs. Last year’s Parade of Homes entry, the Winsloe, debuted a West Coast modern exterior with wood-like siding, an unusual, angled roofline and a lime-green front door. Inside, there were more out-of-the-box designs, including a wall of steel surrounding the fireplace and a floating bed in the owner’s suite.
“That was an experiment in itself,” he says. “Is this area ready for West Coast modern?”
Apparently, the answer is yes based on additional sales of that floor plan.
Alden Homes continues to make advances in energy efficiency as well. At Alden Place, all homes are Energy Star Version 3 certified, meaning they are third party tested and meet strict EPA energy efficiency guidelines. As a result, total annual energy costs (gas and electric) for a home in Alden Place are estimated at under $1,200, Martin says.
The builder is now partnering with PPL to build a zero-energy-ready home in The Gables. If the new owner would choose to put solar panels on the roof, the energy collected would be enough to run the house, Martin says. Follow Alden Homes on Instagram to watch construction progress and get future updates on an open house when the home is complete sometime this summer.
Although construction in The Gables is winding down, that doesn’t mean Alden Homes is finished thinking outside the box. Alden is still building at Alden Place in Cornwall and Mountain Meadows in Berks County. The builder is also gearing up to announce the start of another new development at a location outside Lancaster County.
Also coming soon: Alden Homes’ newest outside-the-box floor plan, which Martin and Zook jokingly refer to as “The Byte Size.”
“We’re determined to stay at 1,000 square feet,” Martin says, noting they’ve had several people tour the 1,300-square-foot option at The Gables and express interest in something even smaller.
The one-floor “Byte Size” will take some risks by offering one and a half baths and a one-car garage, but there will be no sacrifices when it comes to creativity.
“It requires more creativity in some ways to maintain that 1,000 square feet,” Zook says.
One example will be a T-shaped kitchen island that eliminates the need for an additional dining space.
Martin and Zook envision that this ultra-small footprint, with its lower energy costs and easier maintenance, will appeal to single professionals and even single parents. However, if there’s one thing they’ve learned from The Gables, it’s that the right design can have a much broader appeal, especially if it’s something homebuyers won’t find anywhere else.
“The unexpected typically becomes memorable,” Martin says.
Alden Homes promises even more memorable cutting-edge designs for this year’s Parade of Homes.
Experience an Alden home
Thanks to another bit of out-of-the-box thinking, you don’t have to wait until an open house or the Parade of Homes to see any home currently available in an Alden Homes development. Simply stop by any model at any time, text the phone number on the sign and receive a code to enter the home and have a look around without the pressure of a salesperson or Realtor.
“There’s a lot more people like me that would rather go in at their own pace,” Martin says. “They don’t want to be on a mailing list.”
For those interested to see what life is like in the Alden Place 55-and-older community, Alden also offers the option of a one- or two-night stay in a model home. Again, no meeting with a salesperson is required, but Martin does encourage overnight guests to visit the clubhouse in the morning to grab a cup of coffee, meet some residents and get an unscripted version of the Alden Place lifestyle.
For those who choose to build in Alden Place, the community also has rental homes available should their previous home sell before their new home is ready.
It’s all part of the ultimate goal to make building an Alden home as stress-free and fun as possible.
If you want to enjoy that stress-free experience at The Gables, however, time is of the essence.
The four move-in-ready model homes at The Gables are all on Barrington Drive and include a two-story duplex-style villa and three single-family homes, one of which is an entry on this year’s Parade of Homes. The four remaining lots are on Fieldstone Drive, facing Rapho Township Community Park across the street.
“Over the years people have commented on how much they loved that development and sometime, someday …,” Zook says. “Well, it’s now or never.”