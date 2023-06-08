It used to be that fabulous kitchens and owner’s suites were the two features that sold homes. That may still be true, but you can now add mudrooms and pantries to the list, with homeowners increasingly spending more on those utilitarian spaces.
For Bill Martin, architectural designer and new home sales consultant for Alden Homes, it matters little that those rooms are typically less visible.
“If we do it right, it’s going to be talked-about space, show-off space,” he says.
Alden Homes has a tradition of giving Parade of Homes visitors something unexpected and memorable to talk about, and this year is no exception. The builder has two entries — one at 1090 Alden Way in Alden Place, a 55-plus community in Cornwall, and the other at 1417 Barrington Drive, Mount Joy, in the Gables at Elm Tree. Both will have features you’re not likely to see at any other home on the tour, Martin says.
And when it comes to talked-about features in the Coleman 2.1, the Parade home at Alden Place, the pantry and mudroom will likely be high on the list.
“A pantry’s a game changer for how you view storage in your kitchen,” Martin says. “This pantry rocks.”
The design team put a glass pocket door on the walk-in pantry to guarantee that visitors will see the built-in cabinetry and countertop, the rows of built-in shelves and the striking Formica wall.
But when it comes to the truly unexpected, the mudroom wins hands-down. Most new construction these days includes at least a built-in bench with some pegs for hanging coats, but Martin wanted to come up with something different.
“It’s a utility that’s needed, but why not bring some design elements to it,” he says. “When function and design collide, it’s perfect.”
In this case, the design inspiration was raw, hot-rolled steel. It not only forms the built-in bench, but also extends to the ceiling. A selection of magnetized wooden accessories — including cubbies, a shelf, and a receptacle for keys and other items — can be configured on the steel wall however the homeowner likes.
“Mixing steel and wood is just amazing,” Martin says, noting the combination can exude plenty of warmth.
Dana Shenk, a selections consultant with Alden Homes, says working with steel opened a Pandora’s box when it came to the design of the Parade home. In a nook just outside the mudroom, they’ve reinvented the old built-in kitchen desk with a small floating desk below another steel wall with moveable wooden accessories. In the owner’s bath, a steel-framed, two-sided mirror hangs from the ceiling between facing vanities. The finished basement features mounted steel shelving in the kitchenette area and steel light fixtures originally intended for outdoor use.
Steel and wood meet again in the main-floor family room, where a back-lit floating gas fireplace features a steel mantel mounted on a floor-to-ceiling surround made from panels of DVL, an engineered composite of wood veneers. That same warm-toned wood is used on the range hood in the adjacent kitchen.
The family room also features a large skylight and two picture windows that offer plenty of natural light. While picture windows are larger than standard double-hung or casement windows, Martin notes they are actually a less expensive option because they don’t require the parts necessary to open and close them.
“If you don’t mind having less windows that open, why buy all the mechanics when you can get an uninterrupted view of the outside?” he says.
Uninterrupted views are important for Martin, both inside and out. In fact, he replaced the original railing and spindles on the interior staircase with less obtrusive cable railings to offer a clearer view of the living space from the moment you walk in the home.
“All these things matter,” he says.
Like all Alden homes, the Alden Place entry offers visual intrigue at every angle. It’s unexpected, but not overwhelming.
“It’s just adding little elements of interest,” Shenk says.
That could be the lighting and white embossed leaf tile in the owner’s bath shower niche. Or the chevron-pattern wood trim on an angled wall of the owner’s bedroom. Or the quirky white deer head mounted on the study wall, a light bulb on every antler.
It’s something visitors will talk about.
“They’ll remember the house,” Shenk says.
The Gables
Visitors will likely also remember Alden’s final Parade home in The Gables at Elm Tree, a Mount Joy community that is quickly wrapping up its last phase.
That home, the builder’s first-ever Carmody 2.1, offers a touch of the unexpected with an exterior featuring unique angled roof lines and an unusual second-story “lookout” that serves as office space.
Among the not-to-miss features are the dog space with dimmer lights carved beneath the stairs and the flex space that Shenk has designed as a child’s playroom, featuring a hanging swing and a wall of floor-to-ceiling steel-and-wood shelving against the backdrop of whimsical floral wallpaper.
The room is designed to inspire creativity, Shenk says. Along with that theme, Alden asked children to create and submit their own drawings of houses for display in the playroom during the Parade.
After all, Martin says, “This is how it all starts — from a drawing.”