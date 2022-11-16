Holiday shoppers who are out and about in downtown Mount Joy on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, should be on the lookout for little elves who may be watching them.
In the “Elf on the Shelf” tradition, 40 of these impish dolls will be hidden in numerous businesses, almost all in the Main Street zone, in this event sponsored for the second year by Main Street Mount Joy, an economic development organization.
Out of 50 participants last year, only five people found all 40 elves, according to Dave Schell, MSMJ’s executive director. Like last year, elf hunters will have some time, as the elves will be hidden through Saturday, Dec. 17.
“It’s a way for people to go into businesses that they haven’t been in before,” Schell says.
Last year all the elves were inside the businesses, but one or two will be outside this year, Schell says. When found, the elves must remain in place. The finders must report the specific location of the elf/elves to MSMJ. The finders’ names will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket with items donated by participating businesses.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, MSMJ will hold its annual Winterfest along Main Street from 4 to 7 p.m., culminating with the Christmas tree lighting.
The event will include vendors, food, entertainment and music by Big Boy Brass from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Children can write letters to Santa and, better yet, visit him at the Sheetz Funeral Home. His reindeer (ponies with antlers) will be grazing in front of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
New this year and happening Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, is a downtown cookie/treat crawl.
Participants can purchase tickets, which cost $20, at the MSMJ office or on the website, mainstreetmountjoy.com. Each ticketholder will get a box and a map of participating businesses. Participants can go around and collect the cookies and treats from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Whether visitors shop on Small Business Saturday or patronize downtown stores during the holiday season, Schell stresses the importance of supporting small businesses that are generally family-run, be it a husband-wife, mother-daughter or father-son team.
“When you’re supporting a local business, you’re really supporting your local community,” Schell says. “The holiday season is generally the busiest season for a lot of small independent retailers. It’s kind of the make-or-break for the year for a lot of them.”
Santa Claus will make two other appearances, courtesy of the Mount Joy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lanco Federal Credit Union, says Kerry Meyers, the chamber’s executive director.
He will be at the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, on Nov. 26 from 1-3 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. Children can visit with Santa, and each family will get a free 5-by-7 photo. Each child will receive a holiday-themed coloring page, crayons and a cookie. The chamber will also be selling its 2022 ornament, Good Ship Mountjoy; some 2021 ornaments will also be available. A food truck will sell cupcakes, coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider.
During Santa’s visit on Nov. 26, the Friends of the Milanof-Schock Library will offer make-and-take crafts for children and will be selling raffle tickets for a gingerbread house. There will be children’s books for sale, and the Book Nook will be open. On Dec. 10, Christmas books, cookies and gingerbread raffle tickets will be for sale.