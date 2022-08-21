The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis season gets underway Monday. Below is a team-by-team look at the L-L squads.
Section One:
Cedar Crest
Coach: Patrick Finley (1st season).
Last year’s record: Not provided.
Key players lost: Not provided.
Key players returning: Talia Thomas, sr.; Kaitlyn Do, jr.; Annie Forry, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “Promising season on the horizon with strong leadership from the upperclassmen.”
Conestoga Valley
Coach: Dale Gregg (37th season).
Last year’s record: 5-8, 3-4 Section One.
Key players lost: Jenna Rychener, Keyshla Baez, Megan Rychener, Savannah Burkholder, Nicole Fidler.
Key players returning: None.
Other players returning: Paige Harris, sr.; Sydney Harris, sr.; Sierra Land, sr.; Trixie Obeng, sr.; Rachel Tsai, sr.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking to bond as a team, improve in skill and be competitive.”
Ephrata
Coach: Jody Wilson (5th season).
Last year’s record: 5-2 Section One.
Key players lost: Allie Lukridge, Jessica Pratt.
Key players returning: Ava Howard, sr.; Lanie Reinhold, sr.; Grace Willets, sr.; Elise Johnson, so.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are eager to begin our season with a positive outlook and great sportsmanship. Looking to lead the way are the top five returning players and the addition of a great group of young players.”
Hempfield
Coach: Melinda Bell (8th season).
Last year’s record: 14-4, 6-1 Section One.
Key players lost: Grace Lehman, Sabrina DeLeon.
Key players returning: Megan Wendel, sr.; Sophie Carson, jr.; Lydia Sullivan, jr.; Alex Gregory, so.; Lindsay Over, so.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are returning a large number of our varsity players. We lost our No. 1 (Grace Lehman) and our No. 6 (Sabrina DeLeon). They will be tough to replace, but we have a lot of girls who put work into the offseason and are ready and excited to take their place.”
Manheim Township
Coach: Carolyn Miller (1st season).
Last year’s record: 16-1, 7-0 Section One, L-L and District Three Class 3A champion.
Key players lost: Avery Palandjian, Katie Pan, Sophie Yost.
Key players returning: Kayla Kurtz, sr.; Jade Miller, jr.
Other key players: Haley Miller, fr.; Maya Lamichane, fr.
Coach’s thoughts: “I’m very hopeful for this season. Although losing three varsity players, I'm gaining several freshmen players with lots of potential. I‘ve also seen great improvement with some of my returning players.”
McCaskey
Coach: Delaine Mast (36th season).
Last year’s record: Not provided.
Key players lost: Zoe Broich.
Key players returning: Gloriany Fred-Torres, sr.; Lauren Snell, so.
Other key players: Leilani Cabrol, jr.; Rose Derrico, jr.; Bethel Abera, so.; Aspen Blessing-Hartley, so.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have lots of returning players and many new players that are all working hard to improve. We have 21 players out, which is the largest girls team we have had in many years. We are a no-cut program and will keep everyone in this lifetime sport.”
Penn Manor
Coach: Amanda Pryzbylkowski (3rd season).
Last year’s record: 3-12.
Key players lost: None.
Key players returning: Catherine Rabatin, sr.; Erin Shipley, sr.; Daphne Eisenhower, so.; Haley Hutchinson, so.; Autumn Kirkley, so.
Coach’s thoughts: “This season, our returning No. 1 player, Catherine Rabatin, has her sights set on the PIAA singles title. ... Most of our returning players have been training at RCW Athletic Club with Jack Bippus since the end of the season last year. The growth in skill and confidence that I've already witnessed in our first few days of preseason has been incredible.”
Warwick
Coach: Ron Wanner (31st season).
Last year’s record: 8-4.
Key players lost: Ann Barney, Ella Brechbill, Audrey Hovan, Bella Johnson, Jania Weist.
Key players returning: Kiki Billis, sr.; Ali Bromirski, sr.; Piper Hepler, sr.; Leah Robbins, sr.
Coach’s thoughts: “Since we lost almost our entire varsity lineup, we might be hard-pressed to match last season’s win total. However, that will depend on how much our returnees have improved since last season, as well as how our new players do.”
Section Two
Cocalico
Coach: Barb Fetter (27th season).
Last year’s record: 6-8.
Key players lost: Maddi Sauder, Bethany Elmore, Kira Lapi, Elle Stoltzfus, Amren Stoner.
Key players returning: Carlie Showalter, sr.; Hannah Weller, sr.; Rylee Youndt, sr.; Mali Yang, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “I have a group of hardworking players. Although inexperienced, I anticipate having a competitive team.”
Donegal
Coach: Trent Hoffmaster (25th season).
Last year’s record: 7-5.
Key players lost: Aubree Jones, Ellen Zern.
Key players returning: Kensington Edmond, sr.; Emily Frownfelter, jr.; Janelle Kingsboro, jr., Corinne Watson, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “We lost two of the top four. Both were great contributors for three years. The team returns several starters. The hope is to improve on our 7-5 record from last season.”
Elizabethtown
Coach: Brenda McBride (9th season).
Last year’s record: 14-2.
Key players lost: Allison Evans, Rylee Bender, Julia Anderson, Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner.
Key players returning: Jessica Barraclough, sr.; Julia Laszakovitz, jr.
Other key players: Keira Davis, fr., Dasha Gencturk, fr.; Noa Williams, fr.
Coach’s thoughts: “After losing four strong seniors at the top of the lineup, E-town looks to its younger players to build on the foundation of a team that went undefeated in the regular season in 2021.”
Garden Spot
Coach: Manfred Eller (2nd season).
Last year’s record: 4-14.
Key players lost: Erika Chernovsky.
Key players returning: Meredith Horst, sr.; Maggie Martin, jr.; Natalie Wirta, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “We expect to keep improving throughout the season, gain experience and be competitive.”
Lampeter-Strasburg
Coach: Mark Trach (4th season).
Last year’s record: 10-4, 6-1 Section Two.
Key players lost: Ryan Gerhardt, Katie Platt, Lindsey Steele.
Key players returning: Katie Finn, sr.; Laura Leaman, sr.; Kylie Gerhardt, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “Lost half of our starting lineup from last year, so it could be a challange for girls moving up, but always optimistic about pulling everyone together, starting with our doubles teams.”
Lebanon
Coach: Cathy Uzar (6th season).
Last year’s record: 2-12.
Key players lost: Cassie Conner, Catalina Cruz, Ava Meyer.
Key players returning: Aaliyah Ferrer; Iris Krouse.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have a lot of new and first-time players this season. The goal is to develop interest and love for the game, which will hopefully turn into them wanting more postseason play opportunities.”
Manheim Central
Coach: Kurtis Funk (6th season).
Last year’s record: 13-3.
Key players lost: Kami Groff, Gabby Wettig.
Key players returning: Lauren Huber, sr.; Brooke Kettler, sr.; Hailey Kowalski, sr.; Holly Miller, sr.; Bri Mylin, sr.; Sydney Peters, jr.; Sami Williams, jr.; Ava Graff, so.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are expecting a good season. We have a great mix of younger and seasoned players. We are a deep team and a lot of kids are looking for some varsity time.”
Solanco
Coach: Annie Hammel (9th season).
Last year’s record: 4-11.
Key players lost: Kara Armstrong, Wendy Leamann.
Key players returning: Grace Pursel, sr.; Adrienne Dolan, jr.; Destiny Langley, jr.; Ava Peiffer, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have the majority of our varsity team returning and are excited to start the season with more experience. The girls are working hard in practices, and their tennis games are growing every day.”
Section Three:
Annville-Cleona
Coach: Elizabeth Safstrom (7th season).
Last year’s record: 7-5.
Key players lost: Leah Wilson.
Key players returning: Isabel Harnish, sr.; Emma Lively, sr.; Laney Kreider, jr.
Other key players: Kaylyn Stokes, sr.; Hope Wagner, jr.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have been improving each year and will continue to see that growth this year. We have increased our numbers and have some underclassmen looking to improve and mesh with our core group of veterans. They have set individual and team goals, and have been working hard to reach those goals.”
Elco
Coach: Chris Gyorke (5th season).
Last year’s record: 11-2.
Key players lost: None.
Key players returning: Ali Bender, Nicole Books, Camryn Lehr, Monica Light, Reygan Shaak, Rheece Wolfling.
Coach’s thoughts: “Returning all varsity players.”
Lancaster Catholic
Coach: Victor Fissella.
No information provided.
Lancaster Country Day
Coach: Laura Athey (2nd season).
Last year’s record: 10-2, 7-1 Section Three.
Key players lost: None.
Key players returning: Maggie Auman, sr.; Delaine Edwards, jr.; Sophia Babar, so.; Caralina Caplan, so.
Other key players: Sienna Castelli, fr.
Coach’s thoughts: “Our coaching team is hoping to build on last year’s success. We have two new additions that have the potential to crack into the varsity lineup.”
Lancaster Mennonite
Coach: Dennis Maust.
Last year’s record: Not provided.
Key players lost: Not provided.
Key players returning: Maggie Cox.
Coach’s thoughts: “I have only one returning player, our No. 3 from last year, Maddie Cox. I do know I'll be getting at least two freshmen and an exchange student from Spain.”
Linden Hall
Coach: Steve Berkley (15th season; 1st year in L-L League).
Last year’s record: 6-7.
Key players lost: Not provided.
Key players returning: Melissa Figueroa, sr.; Ava O’Brien, sr.; Mia Rossi, sr.; Reyna Saavedra, sr.
Coach’s thoughts: “This will be the first season for Linden Hall in the L-L League. We look forward to that. Last year, Linden Hall finished in the middle of the AA pack. This year, we shall see.”
Northern Lebanon
Coach: Matt Berdinka (12th season).
Last year’s record: 0-7.
Key players lost: McKenna Lambrecht.
Key players returning: Cora Lerch, sr.; Ariana Via, sr.
Coach’s thoughts: “Four non-returning, non-senior players from last year, a challenge to find enough players. Four of my six varsity players will be new to the sport and have never played before.”
Octorara
Coach: David Baker (1st season).
Last year’s record: 1-10.
Key players lost: Theresa Imms, Haley Nuse, Kailyn Nuse.
Key players returning: None.
Other key players: Amani Washington, fr.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are young and lack experience with the game. Our hope is to begin building a foundation that can help us improve our tennis program moving forward.”
Pequea Valley
Coach: William Darras.
No information provided.