The 90th season of Community Concerts will kick off Wednesday, when Ciaran Sheehan performs “From Galway to Broadway” at Lancaster Mennonite High School Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, site for all of the concerts.
Like all shows in the season, it begins at 7:30 p.m.
Sheehan is a singer and actor who has performed the role of the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” more than 1,000 times on Broadway and in Toronto.
Huntertones will perform Nov. 1. The group has a high-energy, horn-driven sound. Their show includes genre-bending original compositions and unconventional covers.
National Dance Company of Siberia returns Nov. 21 in an exploration of the many folk traditions of the different cultures of the vast Siberian region.
The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra will perform Feb. 10. The concert will feature a variety of great Russian classics and Russian soloists.
On March 11, pianist and composer Jason Lyle Black will take to the stage. He uses comedy and music to connect with the audience. He has said, “I love making people laugh and then touching their hearts through music.”
The final concert of the season is the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience. A former member of the vocal group Tonic Sol-fa, Johnson is bringing big band music into the future, with equal parts Sinatra and Rihanna.
A subscription for all six concerts costs $75. Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students. Visit lccapa.com or call 717-392-8423 for more information.