Twelve Hempfield School District student writers who earned Gold Keys, the top awards in the Scholastic Art & Writing contest, will advance to national competition.
They, along with student writers who won Silver Keys and honorable mention recognition as well as a Scholastic Art Award for photography, competed in the Northeast Writing Region-at-Large contest.
Gold Keys
Anna Abello, Anna Bender and Ben Curtin, all of Centerville Middle School.
Lucy DeHoff, Leah Forry, Ashley Gage, Genevieve Szczyrbak and Sophia Zane, all of Landisville Middle School.
Tierney Cantwell and Caroline Schweigert, of Hempfield High School.
Avery Landis and Marlee Lauris, both of Centerville, each won a Gold Key and an honorable mention.
Silver Keys
Olivia Anderson, Kena Bekere, Kailyn Bond, Sophia Carson, Jessica Decker, Mia DiComo, Joseph Landis, Brianna Mai, Evan Manning, Josiah Pletcher and Julia Reed, of Centerville Middle.
Andrew Bui, Erin Harrington, Annelise Klopp and Madeline Morgan, of Landisville Middle.
Katie Yoder, of the high school.
Jairus Davis, of Centerville, and Taylor Thompson, of the high school, each won a Silver Key and an honorable mention.
Honorable mention
Maryam Al-Zubaidi and Lexi Swantner, both of Centerville Middle.
Catherine Bartlett, Aiden Butsingkon, Sanya Dedhia, Caroline Herr, Andre Hurst, Kayla Lehman, Kiera Miller, Jack Sanchez, Chloe Smith, Theodora Sullivan, Ella Wolfe and James Yan, all of Landisville Middle.
Alexa Cristoaica, of the high school.
In addition to this recognition, Landisville Middle School student Ari Warren won a Scholastic Art Award for photography.