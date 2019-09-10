The 40th Annual Amos Herr Community Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.
Featuring arts and crafts, food and entertainment, the event is produced in cooperation with East Hempfield Township, Amos Herr House Foundation and Historical Society, and Landisville Lions Club.
Representatives from LNP and LancasterOnline will be at the event to learn more about Salunga and Landisville, their history, business communities, schools, events and people. On Oct. 27, both villages will be the focus of the “Our Town’’ series that profiles Lancaster County communities.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to stop by the LNP/LancasterOnline booth to meet with staff members, provide feedback on the newspaper and website, and bring suggestions for news coverage.
Representing LNP and LancasterOnline at the coffee will be reporters Alex Geli, Junior Gonzalez and Gillian McGoldrick. Correspondent Justin Stoltzfus, who covers the Hempfield School District as well as East and West Hempfield townships, will be in attendance as will Paula Knudsen Burke, investigations and enterprise editor.
Festival highlights will also include the Landsville Lions Club 36th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, children’s activities and free tours of the Amos Herr Homestead as well as Lancaster Kennel Club’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day events.
Admission is free; parking donations benefit Lions Club community projects. Rain date is Sept. 22. For more information, visit www.easthempfield.org/2321/Amos-Herr-Community-Festival.
Contact Barbara Hough Huesken, LNP/LancasterOnline community liaison, at bhuesken@LNPnews.com or 717-481-7335, for details about LNP’s participation in the day.