The Landisville Lions Club car show is a highlight of the Amos Herr Community Festival as this archived photo of a 1941 Plymouth reflected in the fender of a 1940 Ford convertible shows. The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. LNP/LancasterOnline staffers will be at the event to talk with local residents about the Salunga and Landisville communities.