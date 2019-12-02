East Hempfield Township Supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
n Hearing: 19-10.01 Rezoning for 2115 and 2119 Marietta Ave., consider of Ordinance No. 2019-14.
n Consent agenda: (a) 19-05.01 Lehman Lot Add-On Plan- Approval of Curb and Sidewalk Deferral Agreement; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering 11/23/2019-12/6/19; (c) Approval of minutes: November 20, 2019.
n Action items: (a) Development Services: 13-15.07 Lime Spring Village: Final Plan & Modifications/ Waivers, Approval, Pen State Health Lancaster Medical Center & Brookside: 19-01.04 Preliminary/Final Subdivision Plan and Modifications/ Waivers- Approvals and 19.01.05 Preliminary Land Development Plan and Modification / Waivers- Approval; (b) 2020 Budget adoption consideration: Resolution 2019-17 Tax millage rate and Resolution 2019-18 adoption of 2020 budget.