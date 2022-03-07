The prices at gas pumps across Lancaster County have soared to $4 a gallon, and even higher at some stores.
LancasterOnline's gas price page indicates the only store in the county with gas under $4 a gallon is Speedway at 1704 Columbia Avenue, which is the price for cash transactions.
LancasterOnline reporter Lisa Scheid previously reported that prices at pumps in the county could hit $4.50 by the summer, thanks in part to the to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
We want to know -- how are the prices at the pump affecting you? Are you opting to not drive as much, or perhaps considering public transit? Let us know by participating in the polls below.
With gas prices exceeding $4 a gallon, how are your driving habits changing?
You voted:
With the higher gas prices, will you consider using public transit?
You voted: