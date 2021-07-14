Garden Spot High School held its senior awards ceremony recently.
The recipients are:
Joseph Sharp: Academic Hall of Fame Awards - Mathematics Department, Academic Hall of Fame Awards - Physical Education Department, Andrew “Bull” Nolt Memorial Scholarship, E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, Garden Spot Lions Club Scholarship, New Holland American Legion Scholarship, President’s Award for Excellence and United States Marine Corps - Distinguished Athlete.
Dustin Swanson: Chad Burkhart Wrestling Scholarship, Fackler-Hower Sportsmanship Award, Garden Spot Band Boosters Scholarship, Mat Club Scholarship, New Holland PTO Positive Character Award, New Holland American Legion Scholarship and United States Marine Corps Semper Fedelis Award.
Shingyin Haven Kha: Alycia Gorlaski Andros Scholarship, Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship, Lancasterhistory.org Award, Outstanding Senior English Student, President’s Award for Excellence and Amy Hackman Rupp Memorial Scholarship
Abigail O’Neill: Academic Hall of Fame - Ag Department, E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, Outstanding Business Education Student Award, Robert D. Herr Agricultural Scholarship, United States Marine Corps - Distinguished Athlete and Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Angellia Brenneman: Eastern Lancaster County Education Asscciation Scholarship, Garden Spot Band Boosters Scholarship, Kitchen Kettle Village Scholarship, New Holland American Legion Scholarship and President’s Award for Excellence.
Lauren Esh: Andrew “Bull” Nolt Memorial Scholarship, Dan Caffrey Jr. Memorial Scholarship, E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, President’s Award for Excellence and Richmond Pennock Scholarship.
Giovanna Poehler: Ashlee Miller Memorial, Garden Spot Lions Club Scholarship, Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship, New Holland American Legion Scholarship and Richmond Pennock Scholarship.
Jemma Lindquist: Academic Hall of Fame Awards - Art Department, Outstanding Achievement in Art Award, President’s Award for Excellence and United States Marine Corps - Scholastic Excellence.
Jack McCarty: Foust Public Service Scholarship, President’s Award for Excellence, Ressler Mills Foundation Award and Sons of the American Legion Scholarship.
Luke Shirk: American Legion Riders Scholarship (Kipp Halpin Memorial), Farm and Home Center Scholarship, New Holland American Legion Scholarship and Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Katherine Swatski: New Holland Ambulance Association Ashlee Miller Memorial Scholarship, President’s Award for Excellence, Robert D. Herr Agricultural Scholarship and Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Eric Becker: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship and President’s Award for Excellence.
Jaclyn Fulford: Arthur A. Krupp Memorial Scholarship, Garden Spot Band Boosters Scholarship and Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship.
Karynne Henry: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, President’s Award for Excellence and United States Marines Corp Semper Fedelis Award.
Emma Keeport: Academic Hall of Fame Awards -World Language Department, Academic Hall of Fame -Social Studies Department and President’s Award for Excellence.
Alexandria King: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, Fackler-Hower Sportsmanship Award and President’s Award for Excellence.
Hannah Wenrich: American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship and Sons of the American Legion Scholarship.
Logan Martin: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, Outstanding Athletes Award and President’s Award for Excellence.
Ryan Martin: Academic Hall of Fame Awards - English Department, President’s Award for Excellence and United States Marine Corps - Scholastic Excellence.
Mason Casey: Chad Burkhart Wrestling Scholarship and Mat Club Scholarship.
Kira Corrie: Academic Hall of Fame Awards - Applied Technology Department and President’s Award for Excellence.
Lillian Doughty: Academic Hall of Fame- Science Department and President’s Award for Excellence.
Zane Fisher: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award and President’s Award for Excellence.
Hannah Hoffman: Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship and President’s Award for Excellence.
Cloe Martin: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award and President’s Award for Excellence.
Jesse Martin: Outstanding Achievement in Applied Technology Award and Outstanding Athletes Award.
Amelia Mercado: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award and President’s Award for Excellence.
Elyse Mundorff: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award and Spot VB Booster Club Scholarship.
Kayla Scritchfield: Academic Hall of Fame -Business Department and New Holland Business Association Scholarship.
Avery Stauffer: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award and President’s Award for Excellence.
Griffin Witmer: Brecknock Elementary PTO Award and New Holland Business Association Scholarship.
Thomas Andress: President’s Award for Excellence.
Nathan Boyer: New Holland American Legion Scholarship.
Bryonna Buck: Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Jeremiah Buck: President’s Award for Excellence.
Dakota Cox: John Gehr Scholarship.
Blake Davis: President’s Award for Excellence.
Britney Esh: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award.
Bret Graybill: President’s Award for Excellence.
Aaron Hershey: President’s Award for Excellence.
Hosanna Hoover: Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Tavita Kauffman: Health Care Careers Academy Scholarship.
Kara Martin: Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Amber McKinney: Outstanding Achievement in Art Award.
Erynn Mullins: President’s Award for Excellence.
Gabriel Nacu: President’s Award for Excellence.
Elizabeth Nieli: Outstanding Achievement in Art Award.
Ashley Parry: Andrew “Bull” Nolt Memorial Scholarship.
Arwyn Robbins: Spartan Way Scholarship.
Madelynn Sasso: Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Brayden Swisher: Outstanding World Languages Award.
Kendra Thompson: President’s Award for Excellence.
Colby Weaver: E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award.
Hailey Wenrich: Ressler Mills Foundation Award.
Kaitlyn Witiak: President’s Award for Excellence.
Anna Zimmerman: President’s Award for Excellence.