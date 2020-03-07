Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority officials hope for permission to dump at Frey Farm Landfill for another decade while they work to keep it operational for twice that long.

Authority spokeswoman Kathryn Sandoe said a $56 million vertical expansion project that would increase the landfill’s lifespan by 18 to 20 years is a third of the way complete.

The authority applied to renew its permit for another 10 years from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“If a renewal application is denied, a landfill would have to cease operations when the current permit expires,” DEP spokeswoman Elizabeth Rementer said.

While Sandoe admitted she cannot speak for the DEP, she said authority officials can think of “absolutely no reason it wouldn’t be approved.”

Regulators already have approved the expansion project, she said, and there has not been a violation of DEP regulations at the landfill for nearly 29 years.

The Manor Township landfill was first permitted in 1988. Officials initially believed space at the 93-acre site would be used up by the early 2000s, Sandoe said.

They were able to extend that lifespan by reducing waste dumped into the landfill, she said. That was possible through recycling, as well as a program that burns trash to create electricity.

Recently, however, the landfill was reaching capacity, so authority officials developed the expansion plan, which was approved in 2017.

The plan increases the height of two-thirds of the landfill by 50 feet with earthen walls reinforced by a plastic grid.

The project’s first phase is complete, and dumping will begin in the area this summer, Sandoe said.

Work on the second and third phases has not begun.

“You don’t build it all at once,” Sandoe said. “You build it as you need it.”

Mostly, trash dumped at the landfill consists of waste from construction and demolition, as well as industrial and manufacturing operations, she said.

Each day, waste is covered by ash created through the authority’s trash-burning operations, Sandoe said. The ash helps to control odors and litter while also keeping nuisance animals away.

While officials are hoping to get another 20 years of use, Sandoe admitted the site eventually will be filled. She said officials have not yet identified a future landfill site.

“We will have to start thinking about that in the next few years,” Sandoe said.

For now, they will be focused on getting the DEP permit renewal, which will appear before state officials this spring.

Typically, decisions are made within a year of an application’s submission, Rementer said.