On the ratings:
"I am honored to receive the 'Highly Recommended' rating from the Lancaster Bar Association. I appreciate the diverse pool of attorneys and legal professionals throughout Lancaster County that took the time to rate and investigate each candidate and provide quality feedback. I am pleased to see that Ted Kennett, Todd Brown, and District Justice Randy Miller also received the 'Highly Recommended' rating. Each are excellent candidates, with the degree of experience, integrity, and judicial temperament needed to effectively serve the people of Lancaster County."
On her decision not to participate in the LBA process:
"I did submit all the requested information to the Lancaster Bar Association for the judicial appointment, but the Lancaster Bar Association did not follow through with their vetting process at that time. I am the only judicial candidate that has been vetted by both the Executive branch and the entire Senate - receiving unanimous support from both branches of government. It is true that RCLC leadership deterred judicial candidates from submitting to the Lancaster Bar Association’s rating process and candidates were told they wouldn’t receive an endorsement from the RCLC if they went through the Lancaster Bar Association’s rating process. Considering the fact that the Lancaster Bar Association’s rating process has been revamped and has received favorable remarks from at least five sitting Lancaster County judges (who also received the RCLC’s endorsement), I am concerned that citizens will understandably be upset that judges are not being intensely vetted by their professional peers, and are simply submitting to political vetting. Again, qualifications matter and the public deserves impartial judges - not politicians who will legislate their beliefs from the bench."