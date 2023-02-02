On the LBA's ratings released Thursday:
"While I was the only candidate to agree to participate in the LBA judicial review process, I am pleased to see that Mr. Brown, Judge Maisano, and District Justice Miller also received the "Highly Recommended” rating. They are excellent candidates, and we all share a longstanding commitment to conservative Republican principles. It is an honor to share the "Highly Recommended" rating with them. The fact that the LBA judicial review process included them in the "Highly Recommended" category with me reveals that those in the RCLC who claimed the LBA 'cannot be trusted to act in good faith' were wrong."