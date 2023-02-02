"While I appreciate the work the Bar Association does, I’d like you to know that while I declined participation in the review process, I also made it clear that to the LBA that I was doing so until the conclusion of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s endorsement process – an endorsement all LBA rated candidates are seeking. I informed the LBA that I would re-evaluate my non-participation position after the endorsement process concludes later this month. Sadly, the LBA published its findings without waiting a couple more weeks and without speaking further with me at that time. Had it done so, many of its findings would likely have been different. Let me explain.
"The 3 judicial vacancies on the Lancaster County Court are on the family law court. Over my 31 years of practice, I have had about 10-15 years of extensive family law experience, representing 100s of families (i.e., in support, custody, protection from abuse, divorce, equitable property distribution, etc.). This experience is nowhere to be found in the LBA’s findings. Additionally, my experience exceeds the combined experience all other candidates have in terms of representing clients in family law court.
"The LBA finds that the majority of my experience is representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. While I do represent such individuals, my experience is quite extensive and varied in the civil law area. A review of my website, under my bio page, would have quickly informed the LBA that I have handled cases at virtually all state court levels and in federal courts throughout Pennsylvania – and not merely in personal injury law. In fact, my web site bio page lists about 30 published cases, only 3 or 4 of which are injury-based cases. [Cases are 'published' or 'reported' when the judge or court on the case thinks there is something important enough about the case to be published]. I have more published civil cases than all of the other candidates combined, to my knowledge.
"The LBA states that I have a limited number of jury trials. This is curious for several reasons. First, it is curious because, in the past, the LBA has given high recommendations to individuals who never tried a single jury case whatsoever. Second, the number of civil jury trials per year sometimes range in the single digits, for the entire Lancaster County Court. Most of the civil work the court does simply does not involve jury trials. Third, there are no jury trials in family law – which is where all of these 3 judges will most likely be going. Fourth, I have certainly done jury trials sufficient to know how to conduct them.
"Finally, the LBA states that there is a perception that I do not have significant involvement in the Lancaster County Community. While I am not entirely sure what the idea is behind this statement, whatever else it may be, it is not accurate. I have lived in Lancaster County my entire life. My law firm, Trinity Law, has had a law office in Lancaster County for 29 years. I have represented 100s (if not 1000s) of Lancaster County residents during that time: families, businesses, non-profit organizations, etc. Additionally, as is also evident on my web site bio page, but not mentioned in its findings, I have been a civil arbitrator for the Lancaster County Court system for at or near 25 years. During that time, I have participated in hearing and deciding countless civil cases with a value of up to $50,000 per case. My civil arbitration experience exceeds all candidates, combined, to my knowledge. In sum, my involvement in the 'community' is extensive.
"All that said, I wish the LBA had simply delayed its findings until after the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s endorsement process had concluded and until after the LBA spoke further with me at that time. Frankly, I can think of no good reason why it did not or could not do so."