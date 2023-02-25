"On February 9, 2023, an article written by LNP talked about a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visit to MTHS that occurred on November 10, 2022.1 would like to take the time now to address and clarify the facts regarding that visit. First, the DEP was not dispatched to Manheim Township High School to address any leak; they came to investigate afoul smell in the area that was reported by a resident. Our plant services team accommodated their visit and the DEP reached out to the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for further assistance with identifying the odor. After ruling out a septic problem, the DEP and MTSD representatives went into the mechanical room, where a food-grade (propylene) glycol spill was noticed from a failed valve.
At that point, the DEP informed us of our next steps and MTSD plant services representatives responded to this incident with urgency; securing a team to: (1) cleanup the food-grade glycol spill: (2) make provisions to limit the overflow from entering this cistern; (3) construct a makeshift dam around the pumps; (4) rope off the basins; and (5) hire outside agency to vacuum the water from the basins and adjoining stormwater amenities, All DEP's recommended actions were immediately addressed and occurred within hours of the spill being found. Prior to DEP leaving the premises our plant services team inquired about any remaining steps that needed to be taken. The team was told that they would be notified of any further action. As noted in the DEP's General Inspection Report, remediation work had already begun before they departed our campus.
The LNP article noted that our district was in violation of two provisions of the Clean Streams Law. This is not accurate. Given the lab results secured by the district we were not in violation of section 401 and 402, which was put in writing on January 5, 2023, in our response to the DEP. Our response clearly articulates that we disagree with the violations based on three factors:
As addressed above, the district was unaware of the spill until it was discovered with the DEP representatives on the day that they came to investigate an odor. The lab results showed no traceable amount of food-grade glycol in the outfall. We followed DEP's direction immediately and addressed the situation within hours of the initial discovery.
We were extremely disheartened by the DEP's indication that we “failed to immediately notify” them of this concern. Again, a note from their 11/20/22 report states that “DEP personnel observed the beginnings of the remediation operations and departed from the site at approximately 1400 hours.”
Furthermore, the article’ indication that the district “downplayed” the matter is both inaccurate and irresponsible. The food-grade glycol was at a quantity and dilution rate that lab results reported undetectable in the basin. There was no suggestion or direction provided by the DEP to conduct further testing, or to initiate any public notification. On January 13, 2023, the DEP replied to the district's response(of 1/5/23) and stated that they would follow-up if they had any questions. The district values the importance of transparency and remains committed to being transparent in responding to any public concerns on this topic."