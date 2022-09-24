I find it extremely disturbing that our County Commissioners and their administration have no time to respond to my requests to receive the County of Lancaster’s insurance information, but they seemingly have time to file frivolous police reports and leak this matter to the press they routinely call ‘fake news’ whenever they are unable to defend their decisions and positions. I live my life by a reasonable-person standard, and I believe that the citizens of Lancaster County will see this for exactly what it is – petty political nonsense. My crime is that I worked late one evening, and I had no idea that doing so would essentially trap me in the courthouse parking garage. I was able to find a cleaning person, and he was kind enough to help me exit the parking garage - from my County-issued parking space. I was told the concrete was dry, and the cleaning person guided me out of my parking space. No signs in the parking garage indicated that the concrete was wet. I exited the parking garage, and I went to pick up my son. I thought nothing of this situation until the Lancaster City Police Department contacted me that the County of Lancaster was trying to file criminal mischief charges against me. This is the same administration that is led by two County Commissioners who made it clear they did not want me as the Clerk of Courts, and their solicitor who failed to remove her personal and political documents from her County of Lancaster issued computer - I stood up for my staff, and I told the truth. I realize I am a newcomer to politics, and some do not appreciate that I choose to do my job over catering to those few within our party who routinely threaten and harass individuals who do not bow down to them. I have discovered that some are great at giving rhetoric-filled speeches, but they are clueless at doing the job the law and our constituents expect them to do. Lancaster County Government is hemorrhaging from major staff losses, but instead of investing the time necessary to solve real problems, those at the helm of our county government spend their time threatening people and organizations with which they disagree. I am just the latest target of their wrath.