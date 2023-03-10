The Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees has directed the Lititz Springs Park Board to deny full use of the congregation-owned park for a June 17, 2023 event sponsored by a group known as Lititz Chooses Love.
While it has been reported that the church’s decision is “a reversal of the Park Board’s approval of the Lititz Chooses Love request,” that is inaccurate. According to Trustee president Steve Black, and confirmed in the Park Board’s August 2022 meeting minutes, final Park Board approval has not been granted, pending receipt of a request proposal from Lititz Chooses Love.
Minutes from the Park Board’s August 2022 meeting note that although tentative approval was given, “…The group will be required to submit a request proposal about the event 90 Days prior to June 17th. The proposal will be considered by the park board and voted on at that time.” Black said that as of January 10, no such proposal had been provided. “And I’m aware of no proposal that may have arrived prior to our decision.”
The Congregation Board of Trustees issued its finding in response to a request by the Lititz Springs Park Board, according to Black. “In January the Park Board communicated that it wanted the church to provide feedback on the Lititz Chooses Love event as soon as possible. So church leadership met in mid-February to discuss it,” said Black.
Moravian Congregation leadership is comprised of its Boards of Elders and Trustees, although the Trustees have the ultimate responsibility of Park oversight as spelled out in the governing “Lititz Moravian Congregation Declaration of Trust of Lititz Springs Park, Inc. and Lititz Memorial Square.” The Trust is a legally binding document, and the church and the Park Board are bound to follow the Trust’s requirements.
“We wanted to respond to the Park Board’s request for guidance as quickly as we could. Our Joint Board met on February 13 where it was determined by majority vote and affirmed by a majority vote of our Board of Trustees, to direct the Lititz Springs Park Board to deny the use of the Park by all groups that are considered political.”
The Declaration of Trust clearly prohibits “Political activities including, without limitation, campaigning, demonstrations, rallies, etc.” At its 2022 event held in the Park, as well as its inaugural event held in 2021 outside Warwick Middle School, Lititz Chooses Love’s political activism was noted. In 2021, for example, its keynote speaker was a member of the executive committee of a Pennsylvania state political party and a Central Pennsylvania county political party vice chair. More germane was that in 2022 similar political overtones were part of its program in the Park.
Other reasons guided both Boards’ majority decisions, according to Black. “In 2022 Lititz Chooses Love was granted full use of the Park and its facilities. However, in addition to the Trust violation, our Boards determined that the 2022 event had shown that Lititz Chooses Love failed in its stewardship of the Park in other ways,” Black noted.
In 2022 Lititz Chooses Love’s event included an adult-content Drag Queen performance as a scheduled part of its June 18 program, which was billed as a family event appropriate for all ages.
Multiple community sources, congregants and Joint Board members who attended the 2022 Lititz Chooses Love program reported witnessing inappropriate behaviors and language, vulgarity and dress issues of presenters.
Public safety was also a consideration. The 2022 event inadvertently triggered a repulsive and potentially dangerous protest requiring police intervention. The Lititz Borough Police Department is on-record stating that in 2023 it will not have the resources to provide Park security. In its meeting minutes of January 10, 2023, the Park Board stated, “The police force is limited in the staffing it has for the Lititz Chooses Love event. This is noted due to the possible increase in prosecutors (sic) for this event with limited police staff.”
“All of these considerations led our Boards to make a difficult decision, one that was consistent with the Declaration of Trust and our own discernment as elected church leaders. One that would not lead to a reprise of the previous event. We’re aware that some in our church and our community may not agree with it, and for that I ask for their prayers and understanding.
“Lititz Moravian Congregation has always been and will remain a faith community welcoming believers from all walks of life,” Black said.
Black added that while the Lititz Chooses Love park-wide event is not approved, the Trustees have made it clear that its group members are welcome and encouraged to rent a pavilion in Lititz Springs Park for a private gathering.