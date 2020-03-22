On March 12, 2020, the County of Lancaster was able to financially resolve civil actions brought on behalf of six former residents of the Youth Intervention Center who were sexually abused by an employee during their placement at the facility. The perpetrator ultimately pled guilty to his crimes, and was sentenced 10-25 years in State Prison. It is sincerely hoped that the recent civil settlement can provide the victims a measure of restitution, and as much closure as possible, while recognizing that their ongoing emotional well-being and trauma recovery is of paramount concern.
Litigation can be a lengthy process, and by its very nature restricts what information can be shared publicly given the potential impact on the proceedings. The County of Lancaster, as the defendant in the action, thus found itself unable to publicly respond to legitimate questions of what was being done to ensure the welfare and safety of the children in our care and custody at the Youth Intervention Center. In fact, a number of policy reforms and security measures have been progressively implemented and/or enhanced since the abuse was first discovered in 2017. These include: the addition of many state-of-the-art cameras with wide-view and zoom capabilities that eliminate obstructed locations, and their constant monitoring; enhanced background and employment verification checks for prospective employees, including the most stringent Childline and FBI clearance policies; the embrace of PREA ‘best practices’ methods of reporting abuse or mistreatment, including the placement of locked drop-boxes and YWCA hotline access to every resident; and increased boundary-issue awareness trainings for staff. Additionally, we are continuing to review policies and procedures to make further improvements where necessary, including the expectation of enhanced hypervigilance by all staff at the facility.
The County of Lancaster is fully committed to ensuring the welfare and safety of children in our care and custody at the Youth Intervention Center.