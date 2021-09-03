This statement was sent to LNP|LancasterOnline from Lancaster County Chief Clerk Larry George on behalf of the commissioners:
The staffing shortage in the Clerk of Courts office is not unique to that office or even County government. Indeed, unprecedented labor shortages are being experienced by multiple industries within the county and across the country. The County and Clerk’s office are not immune to this national crisis.
The Human Resources Director, Solicitor and Administrator/Chief Clerk are in regular communication with the Acting Clerk of Courts, and a variety of options are being considered to help not only the Clerk’s office, but the Prison and other departments to attract new employees. A professionally managed advertisement campaign is one strategy that is seemingly able to be subsidized by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and this approach is being actively explored.
With regard to the President Judge’s internal email that was distributed without his authorization, several of the statistics cited are inaccurate, including the number of staff currently employed and the staffing compliment allotted to the department. Earlier this this week a new hire started in the office, and an additional staff person is slated to start in a couple weeks. We are also encouraged by the number of applicants now applying for positions in the Clerk of Courts office, when only a few weeks ago there were no applicants for any of the vacancies. Finally, it is hoped that during the transitional period currently being experienced that the Judiciary will consider temporarily allocating support resources as practicable in an effort to assist the Clerk of Courts Office in its core mission.