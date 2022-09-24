County government handles matters like this the same whether they involve an employee, elected official, or anyone else, in order to protect the taxpayers. In this case there was significant damage done to County property and no immediate report by any person taking responsibility for that damage. The damage estimate to the taxpayer is believed to be around $16,500. Any employee or elected official involved in a work-related accident must immediately report that accident and take a drug test per County policy. In this case, that did not happen, and the elected official seems to believe she is entitled to special treatment and that this matter should have been covered up or that County Government should not follow its normal procedure. That would be improper. Our duty is to protect the taxpayers regardless of who is involved.
The incident itself is unfortunate since it should not have happened in the first place. Multiple email warnings went out to staff and officials regarding the work being done and to avoid using the ramp. And the day before and of the incident, brightly colored cones and barricades were in place. Further, a public official trying to obfuscate the matter with completely unfounded political attacks is inappropriate. An email between the Chief Clerk and the Police Department bares out that the Chief Clerk specifically asked that “this be handled as would any other situation of this nature.” Further, in discussions with Ms. Anater, the Chief Clerk informed her of the process and requested her insurance information, which she refused to provide.