"As an initial matter, it is striking that of the potential candidates seeking the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s (RCLC) endorsement, three of those who finished in the top four spots following the Straw Polls were not recommended by the Lancaster Bar Association (LBA). Critical thinkers will pause and ask themselves why that might be.
"A few observations:
"First, much of the information included in the narrative about me is incorrect. The statements about my work experiences are riddled with incorrect and missing information. This demonstrates the problem with the LBA conducting a secret, non-transparent investigation.
"Second, the LBA has a reputation among the Republican Committee of leaning liberal and targeting Constitutional conservative judicial candidates, regardless of their credentials and qualifications. This is despite engagement efforts and attempts by Republicans to change it over the years and to make it more objective.
"On December 14, 2022, the Chairman of the RCLC sent out a letter to Republican Committee members indicating that '[a]s we have done in the past, I ask that our judicial candidates complete the RCLC process prior to appearing before any other organization. This includes the Lancaster County Bar Association. We cannot allow liberal leaning organizations like the Lancaster Bar Association to influence the political process. I encourage committee members to hold candidates accountable in this process and ensure they do not cave to organizations that want to counter our mission.' (Emphasis in original.)
"The LBA is the same organization that offered a presentation by Larry Krasner, the District Attorney of Philadelphia, who was recently impeached by Republicans in the Legislature. In fact, the LBA characterized he and Joanna McClinton, State Representative for the 191st District, House Democratic Caucus Chair, as 'esteemed panelists' and incentivized LBA members to attend their September 21, 2020 program by including the following language in its ad promoting the program: 'The LBA wants to make this film and the discussion to follow accessible to all of our members because we believe that it is powerful and important, so we are offering it at a reduced price of $20 for 1.5 substantive credits.' (Emphasis and highlighting in original.)
"Third, my understanding is that the LBA did not adhere to its rules that were in place at the start of the judicial evaluation process.
"At the outset of the judicial evaluation process, in the LBA’s Judicial Committee’s Rules, it stated: 'If an interested person fails to submit to any or all of the review process, but files a petition to be placed on the ballot, the Committee has authority to request that the candidate submit to the Committee’s review procedure. If that candidate declines to submit to the Committee’s review and rating procedure, the Committee shall evaluate the candidate with the information available to it and shall inform the public through methods it deems appropriate of its rating of that candidate.' (Emphasis added.)
"The LBA included me in its process of secret investigation and evaluation without my consent or participation and in contradiction of its own rules. I did not participate in the LBA process because I had made a December 2022 commitment to the RCLC, the entity from which I am seeking endorsement.
"Apparently in response to concerns raised about the LBA’s process proceeding prematurely, the LBA leadership reportedly sought to quickly amend its rules at its annual meeting on January 20, 2023. Whatever may be occurring behind the scenes, the results of the LBA’s process, which occurred before a single petition to be placed on the ballot has been signed, and thus is premature according to the LBA’s own standards that were in place at the start of this process, are entirely predictable."