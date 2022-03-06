County churches, schools and local government all faced the same challenge when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down all non-life-sustaining businesses in March 2020 due to COVID-19. How would they connect with congregants, parents and residents if in-person contact was no longer permitted?
Welcome livestreaming. The technology of streaming — live or recorded images — delivered to computers and mobile devices via the internet in real time wasn’t new, but was an advanced concept for most.
When the pandemic shut things down, this technology took on new life for houses of worship, municipalities and educational institutions. And it looks like it’s here to stay.
Staying connected
For the Rev. Maureen L. Seifried, lead pastor at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, using livestream seemed a natural transition. The computer savvy pastor sets up the camera for the 6 p.m. Saturday worship service, which began livestreaming in March 2020.
“As a millennial, I grew up with technology,” Seifried said with a chuckle. Her knowledge was a benefit to help the church quickly move forward with livestream services.
In-person worship was suspended from March to mid-June. The church held outdoor services until July, when in-person, indoor services resumed with stringent guidelines. At the end of December, services were again shutdown with the governor’s mitigation order until February 2021.
Ascension Lutheran now holds in-person services Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Seifried said the church continues to follow CDC guidelines with socially distanced seating, face masks and accessible sanitation dispensers. The church continues to livestream its Saturday service on its website, ascensionws.org, via Facebook and YouTube.
Seifried believes the church worship service livestream will continue even after the coronavirus lessens or is no longer a threat.
“The benefit of livestream is it keeps members connected whether away on vacation, sick and unable to come to worship, or fearful to congregate due to COVID,” Seifried said.
Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, has been livestreaming worship services since 2017. Leadership recognized people were virtually viewing churches before visiting brick and mortar ones.
That put the church at an advantage over those who were new to the technology.
“We were fortunate to already be prepared for the changes brought by the pandemic,” said Josh Reinert, director of communications, noting they only had to make a few minor adjustments without a huge investment.
The church doors were closed from March 2020 to the end of June 2020, and worship was livestreamed via YouTube on the church website. Calvary resumed in-person services in June for the 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship following strict CDC guidelines, while also continuing to livestream both services. They do not livestream the 8 a.m. service.
Viewers can log into the church website, calvarychurch.org, for live services or to watch videos of recorded services. There are options for live and private chat or prayer requests. Volunteers operate the numerous cameras with staff oversight. PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) cameras are operated remotely from the church broadcast room.
Going totally live in 2020 resulted in a new group of people using livestream, and some users needing help, Reinert said. As a result, the church provides a livestream troubleshooting page with tech support on its website.
“Calvary has no plans of stopping livestreaming,” Reinert said. “We’ve advanced technologically and have increased the quality of our productions with our global partners worldwide.”
Remote meetings
Mayor Danene Sorace made the decision to livestream Lancaster City Council in-person meetings in 2018. When the governor’s state of emergency shutdown in-person meetings in 2020, council continued to hold meetings virtually via Zoom.
“At that time, the public could either join the Zoom webinar on the website directly to participate in public comment or simply watch the stream on YouTube,” said Amber Strazzo, director of communications.
In-person meetings resumed when the emergency was lifted in summer 2021. Strazzo handles the streaming most of the time, but two other communications staff members are trained and can fill in when necessary.
Broadcasts now are for viewing only without comment. Viewers can access the link to the City Council YouTube channel on the city website, cityoflancasterpa.com
Strazzo said the city initially purchased some equipment to livestream, but a more formal system is being installed in council chambers for streaming and recording meetings.
The livestream typically draws 20 or fewer live viewers with 100 to 200 viewing recordings of meetings, she said.
With the large number of community members showing interest in virtually attending meetings, council has no plans to discontinue livestream.
“As we did livestream before the pandemic, we will continue to livestream meetings in the future,” Strazzo said.
A few municipalities, like West Hempfield Township, 3476 Marietta Ave., provided remote access to meetings using Zoom to livestream via YouTube.
“We realized the pandemic was long-term so quickly had to find a way to communicate and do business as usual with the board of supervisors,” said Andrew Stern, West Hempfield Township manager.
While in-person meetings continued, Stern believes the township was one of the first municipalities to also offer remote access to live meetings in March 2020 due to the shutdown.
Viewers can access the shared link to the live supervisors meetings via Zoom on the township website, westhempfield.org. Remote attendance is by invitation 24 hours prior to a meeting. Stern operates the camera during the live meeting so viewers can see the board and anyone attending the meeting in person. Zoom viewers can participate in the meeting using the raise-hand symbol or chat comment option.
The township does not save recordings or offer them for viewing after a meeting. It takes up too much storage, is costly and no one’s ever asked for it, Stern said. Copies of meeting minutes are always available. Currently only supervisors and municipal authority meetings have a remote option. Zoning hearing board and planning commission meetings are in-person only.
“As long as demand will accommodate it, remote access will continue even after the end of the pandemic,” Stern said.
‘It’s a new world’
Columbia and Eastern Lancaster County school districts both use Zoom Webinar, a platform for streaming the live school board meetings, said Lotsie Wooten, director of technology for both districts.
The virtual meetings were the result of the COVID-19 shutdown of in-person meetings, which resumed in January 2021.
Wooten said both school boards have been pleased with the response of the public to the virtual meetings. Agendas posted in advance of the meetings draw viewers, she said.
“Columbia had over 150 virtual attendees in October/November 2021 for the board discussion about possibly posting the superintendent position,” Wooten said.
Attendees can join a meeting at elanco.org or columbiabsd.org any time during a meeting using a link on the board of director’s page. To have a comment read during a virtual meeting, participants must fill out a public comment sign-up form on the website. Anyone wishing to address the board in person must complete the form and attend in-person.
Only audio versions and print copies of past meeting minutes are available on the district websites.
Technical support staff from each district handle the cameras and use identical hardware technology to livestream meetings.
Even when COVID-19 is a thing of the past, Wooten said both districts will continue the virtual option along with in-person meetings.
“It’s a new world where technology is more reliable and acceptable by the public,” Wooten said.