Penn State Football Blue White Game
Safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) during the end of Penn State Football's spring practice at Beaver Stadium in State College Pa., Saturday April 17, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Jonathan Sutherland, both seniors, have been named co-captains of Penn State’s football team, each for a program-record third time, coach James Franklin announced Monday.

Other co-captains: senior safety Jaquan Brisker, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt senior kicker/punter Jordan Stout, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker.

Stout is a captain for the second time.

Clifford, who has started 20 games at QB, is Penn State’s career leader in passing efficiency rating (146.8).

Sutherland has played safety and been a foundational special teams player. He reportedly has practiced at linebacker this spring and in preseason camp.

Brisker was a first-team All-American last season according to Pro Football Focus. Mustipher was honorable mention all-Big Ten and academic all-Big Ten.

Stout has three career field goals of 50 yards-plus, including a school record 57-yarder.

Walker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches in 2020 at left offensive tackle.

Penn State opens the 2021 season Saturday at Wisconsin.