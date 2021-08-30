Quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Jonathan Sutherland, both seniors, have been named co-captains of Penn State’s football team, each for a program-record third time, coach James Franklin announced Monday.
Other co-captains: senior safety Jaquan Brisker, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt senior kicker/punter Jordan Stout, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker.
Stout is a captain for the second time.
Clifford, who has started 20 games at QB, is Penn State’s career leader in passing efficiency rating (146.8).
Sutherland has played safety and been a foundational special teams player. He reportedly has practiced at linebacker this spring and in preseason camp.
Brisker was a first-team All-American last season according to Pro Football Focus. Mustipher was honorable mention all-Big Ten and academic all-Big Ten.
Stout has three career field goals of 50 yards-plus, including a school record 57-yarder.
Walker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches in 2020 at left offensive tackle.
Penn State opens the 2021 season Saturday at Wisconsin.