A federal grand jury has convicted a former Berks County man now living in Lancaster County of more than 30 counts from a scheme officials say he used to steal money from his financial advisory clients.
Jason Weigand, 51, of Denver, was convicted on multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and identity theft, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Weigand was an investment adviser over the course of nearly 15 years, according to the release. Despite proclaiming he was a "knowledgeable and reputable" source of investment advice, Weigand "repeatedly stole money from his clients and went to great lengths to cover up his thefts," U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams wrote in the release.
In one instance, Weigand hacked into a client's email account and accessed emails between his client and another adviser.
“Weigand has proven himself to be serial fraudster with no respect for the law or the fiduciary obligations of a financial advisor, and today a jury agreed,” Williams wrote. “Rather than serving his clients, he served himself. Prosecuting financial fraud, and thereby safeguarding innocent investors who stand to lose everything, will always be a priority for this office.”
The release did not specify how much money Weigand stole, but according to previous LNP reporting, Weigand was indicted on federal charges in 2017 after defrauding clients out of nearly $300,000.
While on bail for those charges, Weigand faced more federal charges in 2020 after he defrauded a woman out of at least $250,000, according to previous reporting.
The Reading Eagle reports Weigand was living in Sinking Springs when he committed the crimes included in the initial indictment, and that he is currently in federal custody awaiting sentencing.