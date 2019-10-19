For NFL great David Akers, faith and friends helped him through life’s storms

Football is a team game. So is life. Just ask David Akers.

Akers had a celebrated 15-year professional career kicking for six National Football League teams and earning six Pro Bowl selections. He is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame and the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2000s.

At times in his career, he would turn to his wife, Erika, and say “Can we just pinch ourselves?” because they were living the dream.

But when reached by phone last week, he said, “Perception definitely isn’t reality.”

There were financial problems and life-challenging illnesses that affected him and his family.

During those times, Akers relied on his faith and his friends — teammates as well as members of his church — to get through the difficult periods.

Today, Akers is an NFL announcer, author of the book “Winning In Spite Of” and a licensed minister.

Akers will discuss the adversity he and his family faced and how those challenges ultimately helped him grow stronger during a talk at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road. The event is sponsored by the Parish Resource Center. Tickets are $25 to $91 and can be purchased by going to parishresourcecenter.org. Click on “Events & Workshops.” General admission tickets will be available at the door and a few meet-and-greet and preferred seating tickets remain.

For the past several years, the Parish Resource Center has invited nationally known speakers to discuss faith. Previous speakers have included the late Christian author Rachel Held Evans and the Revs. Nadia Bolz-Weber and Greg Boyle, among others.

Kate Good, the center’s executive director, said Akers “brings a slightly different perspective.” And, Good confided, she is an Eagles fan.

Christian household

Akers grew up in a Methodist household and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at the age of 12.

“Faith was definitely part of the household,” he said. “But accepting Christ is one thing. In my early 20s, I really started living a life that exemplified how Christ taught us to live. And look, I fall short of that on a daily basis, but that was a change in mindset at that point.”

He said he and Erika knew early on that they wanted to stay true to their faith. His affiliation with the Philadelphia Eagles strengthened that bond.

“There were such great men of God that took me under their wing,” he said.

He cited players such as Brian Dawkins, Troy Vincent, Paul Grasmanis, Mike Bartram and James Thrash among those who helped him. To this day, he occasionally reaches out to the Rev. Herb Lusk, Eagles chaplain, for support and guidance.

“I have always held the Eagles organization in high regard,” he said. “They gave me an opportunity to change my life.”

His trademark pose

If there is a signature gesture that defined Akers on the playing field, it was of him pointing to the heavens after a successful kick. The message, he said, became his way of thanking God for the opportunity to play in the NFL.

But the gesture has a slightly different origin. After graduating from the University of Louisville, Akers was cut by three teams before the Eagles signed him to their practice squad. They sent him to the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe, where he had a solid 1999 season.

Because his wife was back in this country, the only time she would see him was on TV broadcasts. To acknowledge her, Akers would raise his left hand to kiss his wedding ring and point to the sky, both to get her attention and “to thank God for the opportunity to be here.”

His return to the Eagles in 2000 was interrupted by a severe case of food poisoning, but he proved to be one of the league’s biggest surprises, converting 29 of 33 field goals and leading the team with 121 points. He subsequently became a fixture on Pro Bowl teams. He played 12 years with the Eagles and holds NFL records for most points scored in a season by a kicker (166) and most field goals in a season (44.)

A new platform

While the money and celebrity of being a professional athlete were nice, the platform it provided was equally important. It enabled him to talk about his faith and to encourage others to tell their own unique stories.

“Everybody has a sphere of influence that can change people around them. What can you do with that? Are you thinking about eternal things or are your thinking about temporal things?”

As a minister, he has married and counseled couples. He also has leaned on friends and other pastors for strength and wisdom.

That brings his message full circle. As a kicker, he relied on the snapper, the holder and his blockers. And they, in turn, relied on him.

That was his team. He said it’s important for people to know who’s on their team.

“You know who your starters are — you’ve got a few All-Pros in there that help guide your ship. For me, No. 1 would be my wife. She’s my All-Pro. But then you have these people, like on any franchise, who are going to be there for one year and then gone, and you’ve got your 12th man.

“If you can identify those people, then you can understand you can be on other peoples’ teams and understand that those people have had a profound impact on your life.”

Ultimate victory

Kickers are often called upon to decide games. Despite years of practice and competition, not every kick sails through the uprights, and Akers acknowledged he could be intense after a game.

But there are life lessons to be learned, he said, and that is part of his message.

“It’s not a matter of if ... you’re going to go through trials and tribulations, it’s a matter of when.

“But the reality is, if you focus on the prize, as Paul says ... you understand that Christ is the prize. It’s understanding that, ultimately, you’re going to be victorious.”