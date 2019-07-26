Impossible Foods recently announced plans to develop fishless fish.
Yes, fishless fish. To be fair, it's already out there: Ocean Hugger Foods this year released a replacement for raw tuna made from tomatoes. It’s served at several sushi bars on the East Coast.
Impossible’s plan is to have a replacement for every meat on the market by 2035.
Beyond, on the other hand, is taking a hard pass. They say they would rather stick to beef, pork and poultry alternatives.
Another alternative on the rise is eggless eggs. Although vegetarians eat eggs (vegans do not), many animal rights advocates have spoken out against the conditions that egg-laying chickens are raised in.
Companies like JUST, Follow Your Heart and Vegg are producing egg substitutes that can be used in scrambles. They, however, cannot be used in baking.
For baking, vegans or those looking to avoid eggs can use Bob’s Red Mill eggs, made primarily of potato starch and tapioca flour. Mixing a bit with water and letting it sit and thicken will produce an egglike binder for baking. Alternatively, you can mix ground flaxseeds in the same way.