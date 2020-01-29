Since prehistoric times, people have gathered around campfires.
And while we’ve long since lost the need to cook our food or warm our bodies with fire, our attraction to it has nonetheless remained.
Nights around the campfire spur conversation and camaraderie. And who hasn’t gotten lost in the mysterious dance of the flame?
That said, here’s a question. How many of us 21st-century humans know how to build a campfire?
On Saturday afternoon, Lancaster County park naturalist Ann Strauss will be teaching a class on everything one needs to know to build a good working campfire.
“The original thought was just to get people outdoors and do something fun and interesting,’’ Strauss says.
So when she was planning her programs, she decided to combine a walk in the woods with the basics of building and starting a fire.
Strauss also offers a wilderness survival course in the spring that covers the subject in even more detail, but Saturday’s event is meant to be educational and entertaining, she says.
Strauss will cover everything in the program from site prep to wood gathering to proper building techniques and ways to light the fire.
And she has a few tips and secrets to share along the way.
But just in case you’re not able to sign up for the program, here’s a “cliff notes’’ version of what she’ll be sharing.
(Disclaimer: The program is subject to change depending on the ages and desires of the participants.)
Site prep
The sites for Saturday’s program already will be prepared, but Strauss will share the importance of clearing the site and surrounding it with rocks. Campfires also should be far enough away from any vegetation.
Firestarting
Strauss usually teaches this first, and gives participants a chance to practice any or all of the five techniques she’ll share.
They include matches, flint and steel, 9-volt batteries with fine steel wool, bow and drill, and magnifying glass.
Some techniques are more practical than others and some are just plain cool, she says. “The bow and drill is very difficult. I’ve only ever seen one person do it.’’
Tinder
Tinder is the first element of the fire. It is made of materials that will catch a spark quickly and begin to burn.
Strauss will talk about the many types of tinder. Her program will use newspaper, cotton balls soaked in petroleum jelly, and homemade firestarters with wax and woodshavings in an egg carton cell.
Participants will practice firestarting with different types of tinder.
Bottom line: The wood has to be dry. “I tell people to look for wood that snaps. It needs to snap,’’ Strauss says. A good way to find the best kindling and firewood is to look on top of shrubs.
“Branches that fall out of trees and land on shrubs stay there and stay dry,’’ she says. Often branches that have fallen on the ground remain damp and begin to rot.
She also recommends keeping the wood relatively small in diameter.
Normally, kindling is used to light thicker pieces of burning wood, but in most instances, she says, smaller branches and more of them is better.
“Because the pieces burn faster you get a really nice bed of coals quickly, and that makes for a good cooking fire, even for roasting marshmallows,’’ she says.
Firebuilding
There are several ways to build a fire and Strauss has tried them all. But, she says, “I am completely partial to the teepee method. It’s my favorite.’’ She finds it to be the easiest and most reliable for even the novice, so it’s the method she’ll be teaching Saturday.
Which leads us to s’mores
Once the fires are built and burning comes the real reward. First is the satisfaction of a job well done. But more importantly, Strauss will have everything needed to roast marshmallows and make the quintessential campfire treat. Enjoy!