Clyde Snyder stands with a firefighter statue at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Snyder, with the help of local businesses, arranged for the statue to be moved from the East King Street fire station to the Clipper Magazine Stadium entrance.
The firefighter statue that previously stood in front of Fire Station No. 3 on East King Street in Lancaster has taken a place of honor at the entrance of Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Installation was completed Friday. The Barnstormers organization is “very pleased” to provide a home for “an important part of the City of Lancaster and Bureau of Fire’s history,” vice president of operations Mike Logan said.
Retired firefighter Clyde Snyder arranged last year to take charge of the statue and have it moved.
The city will be replacing the fire station with a larger, modernized design, and had planned to put the statue inside: Snyder says an outside location is essential to maintain public visibility and awareness.
“It’s about what it represents and what it means for the future,” he said.
The relocated statue faces a newly commissioned granite pillar with plaques honoring Lancaster firefighters who died in the line of duty and the firefighters who perished on 9/11. A third plaque recognizes the businesses and individuals who provided support and in-kind donations for the memorial and its relocation.
A firefighter statue on permanent display at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Clyde Snyder, with the help of local businesses, arranged for the statue to be moved from the East King Street fire station to the Clipper Magazine Stadium entrance.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
The statue was created by local artist George Mummert. Synder, who modeled for it, said he’s thrilled at how the installation turned out. A dedication ceremony is tentatively planned for the spring.
Plans for the new Station 3 include a memorial plaque and a history display inside the lobby. It is to feature the station’s fire bell, which was previously displayed outside along with the statue.