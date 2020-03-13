As the U.S. Capitol shuts down to the public until April 1, Lancaster County’s federal lawmakers are deciding the best route to serve their constituents and protect the safety of their staffs.

All of Lancaster’s federal lawmakers said they’re following the discretion of their chamber’s sergeant at arms, which is its top law enforcement and protocol officer. But each of them are taking different paths to continue to help constituents with their needs, as COVID-19 continues to spread around the state and the country.

Sen. Bob Casey will keep all of his district offices open and fully staffed, but he and his staff will conduct all meetings by video or by phone through the end of March, his spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will continue to evaluate and adjust our workflows and office operations accordingly during this rapidly-evolving situation,” Pennsylvania Press Secretary Natalie Adams said.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker will keep his district offices in Lancaster and York counties open to the public and fully staffed, his office said in a statement.

Smucker also hosted a telephone conference Thursday night for constituents, along with Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons and Dr. Mike Ripchinski, the chief clinical office of Lancaster General Health. They discussed how the county is prepared for the virus and what the federal government is doing to help stimulate the economy.

“We’re going to get through this just fine,” Smucker said in the call.

Sen Pat Toomey’s seven state offices will remain open “for the time being” but will not accept walk-in visitors or participate in public events, he said in a statement. His Washington, D.C., staffers will begin to work remotely starting Friday.

“I will continue my efforts to help Pennsylvania hospitals, health care providers and state and local officials expand our testing capacity and address other concerns. The state, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia governments have taken prudent steps that I hope will limit community spread,” he said.