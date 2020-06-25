If you've been putting off seeing "Shirley," the new biographical film based on the life of novelist Shirley Jackson, consider waiting until this weekend.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will be one of several dozen independent theaters nationwide to host a virtual screening of "Shirley." After the film, the star and director of "Shirley," Elisabeth Moss and Josephine Decker, respectively, will take part in a live Q&A session.

The event is a collaboration between Neon, the film's distributor, and Movie Night, a company that has sprung up in the last few months of COVID-19 to help redirect funds from virtual screenings back to independent theaters. According to Zoetropolis' website, the theater will receive 50% of all ticket sales.

To watch the film and participate in the Q&A, visit joinmovienight.com and select "Zoetropoplis Cinema Stillhouse" at checkout.

Along with starring in "Shirley," Moss is also famous for her roles in television series such as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men," as well as films including "The Invisible Man" from earlier this year.

Zoetropolis is one of just six participating theaters in Pennsylvania, which includes others such as Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh and the County Theater in Doylestown.

