There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and timeless as infinity. For over six decades, this area has been known to generations of science fiction fans as 'The Twilight Zone."

And at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, Dennis Weiss, a professor of philosophy at York College, will lead a group through a free discussion of one of the series' most beloved episodes, albeit in a virtual chat on the Zoom platform. Click here for information on how to join the video call.

Since July, Weiss has been running the monthly "PDF" film series at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, which brings together his main love of philosophy with drinks and films (hence "PDF"). The "drink" portion of the evening is decided by the bartenders at Zoetropolis, who create a special cocktail to go along with the film when the event is hosted under normal circumstances.

“As a professor, philosophy can be abstract and complex, especially with undergraduates," says Weiss, who also teaches a course centering on philosophy and film. "And yet, there are a lot of really good movies and TV shows that are nice vehicles for introducing philosophy and getting students interested in the type of questions that philosophers deal with.”

Thus far, the series has tackled films such as "Arrival" and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," with each event bringing out roughly 50 people.

With York College, Zoetropolis and the rest of the world on standstill on account of coronavirus, Weiss decided to continue the series digitally for the time being with "The Twilight Zone," a series that exists to pose philosophical quandaries. During its short but momentous run between 1959 and 1964, creator Rod Sterling produced over 150 episodes that all can be tied together by the idea that the titular zone is a place that people go to reckon with themselves or the world around them.

“'Twilight' is sometimes what is referred to as a kind of liminal space, because it’s between day and night," explains Weiss. "I think now, we’re all sort of living in a twilight zone, in that, we’re in our home places, but we’re doing work. We’re in our houses, but we’re on Zoom, meeting with colleagues who are elsewhere. We’re all occupying these spaces that aren’t quite what they used to be like anymore, which raises complicated questions."

Another unique aspect of "The Twilight Zone" is that not only are episodes usually a brisk 25 minutes, but they can be found on Netflix, Hulu, and a litany of other streaming platforms. As a sort of dry run, Weiss held a Zoom call last Saturday for dedicated "PDF"-ers for a "Twilight Zone" episode fittingly called "The Lonely," about a prisoner who is sent to serve out his sentence on a distant asteroid. Compared to the usual half hour of post-viewing discussion at Zoetropolis, Weiss found that people were willing to discuss the episode for a full hour.

"It was sometimes difficult to see who was talking, but it was a very productive conversation," says Weiss. "One of the couples’ cats was participating pretty actively.”

Tonight, the discussion will center around the classic episode "Walking Distance," which finds a man visiting his hometown, only to find he has also inexplicably gone back in time. As with "The Lonely," Weiss has found a way to make a decades-old episode of television instantly relatable to the current moment in time.

"I was listening to a podcast recently, and the host was talking about the perception of time in the midst of a pandemic," says Weiss. "I immediately thought of 'Walking Distance' and the way in which it's suffused with this sense of, should we be looking to the past nostalgically for what we might be losing, or should we look to the future with a sense of hope or optimism?"

Currently, Weiss doesn't have a slate of episodes he's planning on running through, preferring to see which direction the spirit will move him after the discussion ends. As for the official series at Zoetropolis, Weiss was set to announce the schedule for a "PDF" series he calls "Movies and the Meaning of Life" in March, though that, along with everything else, is on hold for the immediate future.

And yes, while "Film" has briefly become "Television" and "Philosophy" is still one of the main objectives of the "PDF" series, the "D" is also still well represented.

"Many people were [on the video chat] with drinks, including me," says Weiss with a laugh. "Though, now that the state liquor stores are being shut down, one has to ration a little bit.”

Prof. Derek Weiss' favorite episodes of "The Twilight Zone"

The Lonely (Season 1, Episode 7)

A convict is sentenced to live out a half-century sentence on a lonely asteroid.

Time Enough at Last (Season 1, Episode 8)

A nervous bookworm finally finds quality reading time - but at what cost?

A Thing About Machines (Season 2, Episode 4)

A man with talking technology in his home begins to question letting it in in the first place.

The Monsters are Due on Maple Street (Season 1, Episode 22)

The quiet paranoia of a suburban street bubbles far beyond its inhabitants' control. Who is pulling the strings from afar?

To Serve Man (Season 3, Episode 24)

Aliens come to Earth looking for peace for once...or do they?

I Sing the Body Electric (Season 3, Episode 35)

After the loss of a familial companion, technology steps in to provide another.