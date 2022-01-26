In 1973, Grateful Dead audio engineer Owsley “Bear” Stanley devised his concept for the biggest concert sound system of all time.

Weighing 75 tons and able to reach over 28,000 watts, the Wall of Sound made its official debut on the Dead’s 1974 tour, where it quickly overwhelmed both the band and its crew, leading to a touring break until 1976.

Nearly half a century later, the lore surrounding the wall is just as intriguing. Anthony Coscia, 52, of Southberry, Connecticut, has been a fan of the band for decades and saw them upward of 20 times in the ’80s. With his business, Coscia Guitars, Coscia is primarily in the business of building guitars and speaker cabinets.

A vivid imagination, along with hours stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have now led Coscia to a series of projects that are perhaps unfathomable to non-Dead fans and overdue for true believers — at one-sixth-scale, quarter-scale, half-scale and an eventual full-size replica of the legendary Wall of Sound.

Far more than something nice to look at and reminisce over, Coscia is designing each scale, from the one-sixth-scale consisting mostly of old phone speakers to the current quarter-scale, as fully functional for musicians.

After all, Coscia knows his audience.

“If there’s a hair to be split, (Deadheads) will split it twice,” Coscia says with a laugh on the phone recently.

Luckily for the people of Lancaster County, there will be a chance to be in that audience this weekend when the quarter-scale wall comes through town at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Lancaster Deadheads

Area Deadheads already know that the last Sunday afternoon of each month at the venue is booked up by W.W.J.D? (“What would Jerry do?”), an amorphous band of talented area musicians uniting to play two sets of Grateful Dead music, usually lead by guitarist and Zoetropolis co-owner Matt Hostetter. The event first began in 2019, shortly after the death of Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

If You Go What: W.W.J.D? (Grateful Dead tribute) playing on Anthony Coscia's quarter-scale Wall of Sound. Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. When: 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $45. More info: Zoetropolis.com.

The band will play again this month, but the star of the show will be the 10-by-14-foot Wall of Sound, which Hostetter predicts will cover the theater’s screen and reach close to the lower slope of the ceiling.

“There’s a lot of people in Lancaster who love the Dead and would consider themselves Deadheads,” Hostetter says. “I don't know, as I’ve traveled to different areas for various reasons — you always seem to spot them. I’d imagine that’s at least in part a function of the fact that they’ve continued to play music for over 50 years now. There’s multiple generations, families of Deadheads with parents and grandparents who have kids who have developed that love for the music.”

On Sunday, Hostetter will lead a band including Tuck Ryan, Jackson Trout, Caden Myers, Jake Joyce and Nick Adams through a set of Dead tunes through the Wall of Sound and follow that up with a yet-to-be-chosen recorded set from the actual Grateful Dead. Hostetter says the band’s set will focus primarily on Dead songs from 1974 and prior.

While the monthly Zoetropolis shows are usually free, this special edition will be $45, as all funds will go toward Coscia’s completion of the half-scale wall.

The current goal for the half-scale wall is $200,000, and Coscia says that raising even half of that amount would allow him to build it without funding it himself. He has already contributed $10,000.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Would you love it if the band was interested in helping fund it?’ While part of me would love for them to see it and get their feedback on it, at the same time, I think part of what makes the project great is it's more organic and owned by Deadheads, instead of a corporate entity or the band,” Coscia says.

While a project like this could only have been started during pandemic times, the time period’s effect on materials and shipment times has been a hindrance.

“The price of plywood, specifically Baltic birch plywood, that was unaffected until three or four months ago, when the price went up 100%,” Coscia explains. “Even on a quarter-scale wall, that means it might cost me an extra $1,500. On a half-scale wall, that could mean almost $4,000. And then even more for the full scale.”

Solid Wall of Sound

Coscia has taken the quarter-scale wall out for similar exhibitions only a handful of times in the last few months, but it’s fitting that Lancaster is one of the few. After all, the area has a rich history with the Dead, from the bands’ legendary 1971 set at Franklin & Marshall College all the way up to 2021, when original bassist Phil Lesh made a surprise appearance at Phantom Power in Millersville, to cameo with his son’s band Midnight North.

Coscia’s ultimate goal is to build a scale model for someone else to bring to people far and wide.

“I’m too old and too tied down to jump in a van for the summer,” Coscia says

Until then, he’ll be tinkering away on the next size up behemoth sound system.

“I’m honestly surprised that it took this long for someone to try to replicate it,” Hostetter says. “Which I guess speaks to the amount of work that it takes and also the tenacity and dedication of Anthony to actually put this thing together with the incredible level of detail that he’s doing it at.”