On the same day that Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse partially reopens for outdoor seating, the theatre has announced that it will offer three documentaries together as a bundle on its website.

Zoetropolis, in partnership with Magnolia Pictures, is offering three films that have been shown at the theatre previously for purchase for $15. Those films are:

-"I Am Not Your Negro," a 2016 film based on an unfinished manuscript by novelist and activist James Baldwin.

-"Whose Streets," a 2017 documentary on the fallout from the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," a 2019 documentary about the life of writer Toni Morrison.

Partial proceeds from purchases will go to The Cultured Professional, a network of news sources aimed at highlighting disenfranchised voices in Central Pennsylvania.

The films are available to purchase on Zoetropolis' website, and will be offered through the end of June.

Similarly, the Criterion Collection recently announced that a number of films from black filmmakers will be free to view without a subscription on its streaming platform. Though there is no official list of movies, films including classics such as "Daughters of the Dust," "The Watermelon Woman" and "Down in the Delta" are included. To learn more, click here.