Some people mark the passing of time with birthdays, anniversaries or getting their driver’s license renewed. Fans of director Michael Apted’s (“Gorky Park,” “The World is Not Enough”) iconic “Up” documentary series mark the passing of time — every seven years to be exact — by checking in with their 14 favorite Brits.

The landmark documentary, which opened in the U.S. in select theaters over Thanksgiving weekend, will now be shown in Lancaster. Zoetropolis will show multiple screenings of “63 Up” beginning on Feb. 14 and running through Feb. 20. Tickets are $9 for matinees and $11 for evening showings.

The series began in 1964 — when the 14 subjects were seven years old — and has followed them throughout their lives as they have grown into men and women. Apted films an interview with each of them every seven years. The subjects are now 63 years old, and many of whom have grandchildren that are the same age as they were when the series began.

The most recent installment finds the subjects talking about aging, mortality, politics and their hopes for the future.

See the trailer below and read more about the series.