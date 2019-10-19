Sometimes mothers underestimate their children. Take the Rev. Martin Swartz, for example.

When he told his parents that he intended to pursue a career in the ministry, he says his mother’s response was, “If you don’t make it, we’ll understand.”

Perhaps that is simply Swartz’s humor shining through. After all, he has a history of proving people wrong — like “walking on” to the Air Force Band, becoming the lead actor in a college musical on a dare and becoming a Lutheran pastor.

For the Rev. Kent Krause, the death of his grandfather spurred him to improve his grades and prepare for the ministry.

On Sunday, the two retired Lutheran pastors will be honored by the congregation at Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, where they are members.

The day marks the 55th anniversary of their ordinations.

Krause grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Valley College. While attending Gettysburg Theological Seminary, he met his wife, Emilie. He served an internship as chaplain to Lutheran students at the University of Miami, and his first call was to Sinking Valley Lutheran Church in Altoona.

His next call, in 1971, was to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. After serving three years with Lutheran Brotherhood, he became the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg, where he led the congregation for 23 years before retiring in 1999.

Swartz earned his undergraduate degree from Lenoir Rhyne College, a master’s in divinity from Gettysburg Seminary and a master’s in education from Kutztown University.

He served churches in Charlotte, North Carolina; Maryville, Tennessee; and Reading before coming to Zion Lutheran Church in Landisville, where he served 23 years before retiring in 2000.

Swartz is a native of Palmyra. His wife, Janis, is from Ephrata.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles