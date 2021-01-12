The organizers behind Zenkaikon have announced that the event won't be having any in-person events this year.
The event, which was to take place at the Lancaster County Convention Center, will take place virtually from March 19 to 21. In 2020, Zenkaikon was one of the first of many local events to go virtual to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers had hoped to hold the festival this year, but said in a statement that current restrictions make the event, which regularly brings thousands to downtown Lancaster city, untenable.
Efrain Carrasco, of Lancaster, poses for a photo dressed as a zombie cop from Resident Evil 2, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Carrasco was one of hundreds attending Zenkaikon in the Lancaster County Convention Center. The three-day convention began on Friday.
Alexia Cronin, of Drexel Hill, shows off her contact lenses as she portrays Roxas from Kingdom Hearts, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Cronin was one of many using contact lenses to change eye color for Zenkaikon.
Ash Uveges, of Perth Amboy, NJ., poses for a photo in Steinman Park dressed as Xion from Kingdom Hearts, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Uvegas was one of many portraying video game characters at this year's Zenkaikon.
Ashley Tallos, of Lancaster, poses for a photo in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Tallos is among many dressed up to attend Zenkaikon, the three-day convention that began on Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Brian Tallos, of Lancaster, poses for a photo in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Tallos is among many dressed up to attend Zenkaikon, the three-day convention that began on Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Akyre Dean, of Lancaster, poses for a photo dressed as Frank from Dead by Daylight, in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Dean and a group of friends attended Zenkaikon at the Lancaster County Convention Center, a three-day convention that began on Friday.
From left: Kai Urban, of Lebanon, William Rollings, of West Grove, and Isabella Pfaff, of West Grove, pose for a photo on their way to the second day of Zenkaikon, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The three-day convention began on Friday.
Emma Novak, left, role playing as Boosette, and Hailey Bricker, role playing as Bowsette, both of Montgomery County, pose for a photo on Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon, the three-day cosplay convention, kicked off on Friday downtown.
Charles Langley, left, and Peter Gerber, both of Philadelphia, are dressed for Zenkaikon as walk along North Queen Street in Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. Langley is dressed as Ke'ri, from "Fire Emblem Heroes," and Gerber is Reno, from "Final Fantasy 7."
Craig Phillips, left, of Chester, and April Squitieri, of Norristown, walk across East King Street Friday, March 22, 2019. They were in costume for Zenkaikon which is being held at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Aaron Viera, left, of Lancaster, poses dressed as Miles Morales for a photo with Kirsten DeSantis, of New Jersey on Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon began Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Tim Kern, left, and Rachelle Jacobus, both of Middletown, walk across King Street at Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. They were in costume for Zenkaikon which is being held at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Zenkaikon attendees, from left, Kaitlyn Keller, Charlotte Kennedy and Josh Keller, all of Middletown, walk across King Street at Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. Kaitlyn is dresses as Anastasia, and Charlotte is dressed as Deku from "My Hero Academia." Josh will be in costume Saturday.
Alyssa B, of New Jersey, Hana Tanaka, of Japan, are dressed for Zenkaikon as they walk along East King Street in downtown Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. Alyssa B is Blue Diamond, from Steven Universe and Hana is Shirayuki.
Ylishyah Pugh, of New Holland, walks though Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. She is dresses for Zenkaikon as Shiro, from "Voltron." Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday.
Jessica, left, and Chris Reinert, of Birdsboro, walk along North Queen Street in Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. They are dresses for Zenkaikon as Alice in Wonderland characters Alice and the Mad Hatter.
Kellie Logrande, left, of Kingston: photographs Brittany Foxx in Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. Logrande is dressed for Zenkaikon as Marisa, from "Touhou Project" and Foxx is dressed as Lunafreya, from "Final Fantasy."
Zenkaikon attendees Cheyenne McKinley, left, and Kelly Higgins, both of Palmerton, walk on North Queen Street in Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. McKinley is dresses as Stafire, from "Teen Titans," and Higgins is dresses as Jinx, from "Teen Titans."
Mary Zelenak, of Lancaster, shows off her contact lenses while portraying Yasha from Critical Role, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Zelenak was one of many people attending Zenkaikon on Saturday.
Mary Zelenak, right, of Lancaster, and Ariel Irizarry, of Levity, Pa., pose for a portrait in Steinman Park, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Zenkaikon, the three-day comic convention, began on Friday.
Tim Heck, of Easton, poses for a photo in Steinman Park dressed as Axel of Kingdom Hearts, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Heck is one of many portraying video game characters at this year's Zenkaikon.
Zenkaikon goers walk down King Street, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The three-day convention began on Friday.
Zenkaikon goers walk down Queen Street, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The three-day convention began on Friday.
Adam Bramble, of Middletown, Deleware, portrays the Joker as he walks toward Zenkaikon, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Zenkaikon, a three-day convention, began on Friday.
A group of passersby stop for a photo with a pair of furries who were attending Zenkaikon, in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Zenkaikon, a three-day convention, began on Friday.
John Byle, of Lebanon, dresses up as Xaria, a European badger, in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Zenkaikon, a three-day convention, started on Friday.
Alina Besarab, of Bensalem, Pa., shows off her contacts dressed as the undertaker, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Zenkaikon, the three-day convention started on Friday.
Cosplayers cross the street toward the Lancaster County Convention Center, Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon, the three-day cosplay convention, kicked off on Friday.
Zenkaikon attendees walk across North Queen Street in Penn Square Friday, March, 22, 2019.
Erin Le Pera, of New Jersey, poses for a photo dressed as Prince Todoroki Shouto, in Steinman Park on Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon, a three-day cosplay convention, kicked off on Friday.
A group of cosplayers walk downtown on Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon, the three-day cosplay convention, kicked off on Friday.
Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday, March 22, 2019.
Brandon Farver, of Berwick, is wearing a costume that a combination of Captain America and Spiderman, which he calls Captain Spiderman for Zenkaikon Friday March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday, March 22, 2019.
Aaron Viera, of Lancaster, poses on Penn Square dressed as Miles Morales, Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon began Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Zenkaikon attendees Inara and Jarred Eberd, of Lancaster, walk across Penn Square in downtown Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019.
Costumed participants in Zenkaikon walked the streets of downtown Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees walk along North Queen Street Friday, March 22, 2019. The are in costume for Zenkaikon which is being held at Lancaster County Convention Center.
Kellie Logrande, of Kingston, Pa., dressed as Marisa Kirisame takes a portra it of her friend, Erin Le Pera in Steinman Park, Friday, March 22, 2019, on the first day of Zenkaikon.
Zenkaikon attendees walk across North Queen Steet in Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees Davida Silver, left, and Danny Dinh , both of Harrisburg, walk across North Queen Street in Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019
Zenkaikon attendees walk in Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday, March 22, 2019.
As with last years' proceedings, the online events will be free to view, and Zenkaikon is asking for donations to split evenly between funding the virtual events and a yet-to-be-announced Lancaster charity.