Fear not, cosplayers and comic book fans - the spirit of Zenkaikon will persevere for a day this weekend, albeit in a virtual manner.

Zenkaikon, the annual celebration of all things nerdy, was supposed to take place at the Lancaster County Convention Center this weekend, announced an abbreviated schedule of livestreamed events happening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. A number of presenters that were scheduled to appear in person this weekend, including Manly Battleships, Wildspice and others, will present from various platforms. Check out the full schedule below.

According to an FAQ on the website, Zenkaikon will return to the convention center in 2021. Visit the official website here for more details.

Zenkaikon 2020 virtual schedule for Saturday, March 20

-"Good Morning Zenkaikon!" panel hosted by Entertaining Sage, 11 a.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/The-Entertaining-Sage-109130274055298

-"Your First Trip to Japan" panel hosted by Dolphin Quest, noon.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/dolphinquest01/

-"Thermoplastics 101" panel hosted by Strawberry Paper Doll, 1 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/strawberrypaperdoll

-"Hetomato and Other Peculiar Days: Interesting Festivals of Japan" panel hosted by Manly Battleships, 2 p.m.

Link: https://youtu.be/wIrmnl9zSkk

-"Cosplay Photography 101" panel hosted by Wildspice, 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/WildSpice

-"Liberty Or Death: Code Geass and The American Revolution" panel hosted by Winning the War on Pants, 4 p.m.

Link: https://mixer.com/winningthewaronpants

-"100% Positivity: The "Good" Stuff of Mob Psycho 100" panel hosted by Psycho Menagerie, 5 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/psycho_menagerie_cosplay

-"Keeping Friendship Magic Live" panel hosted by Forward Progress, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6meDB1kIl4rVyKLbx6V8jA

-"AMV (Anime Music Video" Showdown" hosted by Zenkai AMV, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/zenkaikon/

-"Special Mystery Guest Livestream," 9 p.m.

Link: TBA, check the Zenkaikon Facebook page for more details.