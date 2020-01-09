Zac Brown must love Hershey.

By our count, the Zac Brown Band has performed at Hersheypark Stadium annually since at least 2014. And, thanks to a tour announced Thursday morning, 2020 will be no exception.

Zac Brown Band will bring his "Roar With the Lions Tour" to Hersheypark Stadium on June 20.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. For the first day of public onsale, tickets will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com. Following that, they will be available at hersheyentertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

There's a presale for hardcore Brown followers in the Zamily Fan Club that begins on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at noon. Citi credit cardholders may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The "Roar With the Lions Tour" will feature music from Zac Brown Band's entire discography and genre-bending cover songs, according to a press release. Gregory Alan Isakov will be the special guest in Hershey.

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Zac Brown said in the press release. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another.

"The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal," Brown continued. "They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us."

Zac Brown Band released its latest album "The Owl" in September 2019.