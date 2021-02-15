YWCA Lancaster is launching a new initiative to support Black creatives in Lancaster.

The Black Artist Waystation brings together 22 local artists in a multi-month celebration of Black art designed to connect Lancaster's history as a waystation from the Underground Railroad to the present. The chosen artists run the gamut of expression, from the photography of Osmyn Oree to the visual art of Keisha Finnie to the music of Matt Woodson, drummer of Big Boy Brass.

Along with the chosen local artists, several prominent artists will serve as mentors, or "Conductors," for this year's program, including actor Elimu Nelson, artist Javi Suarez and authors Zetta Elliott and Julia Mallory.

The program officially launches at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 with a Zoom call highlighting the artists. The Black Artist Waystation will receive a full display in accordance with Juneteeth, June 19.

For more information, visit ywcalancaster.org. See below for the full list of participating artists.

— Gracie Berry — Rita Clark — Marion “Coco” Coleman — Malcolm Corley — Amber Dea — Chynaah Doll — Kay Ferguson — Keisha Finnie

— Nathanial Gadsden — Starleisha Gingrich — Bryan “Prolifik” Hickman — Tyrell “TeeTos” Hoff — Julia Jordan Kamanda — Schirlyn Kamara — Terian L. Mack

— Gerri McCritty — Dominique Jordan Miller — Elijah Morton — Osmyn Oree — Nico Woods — Matt Woodson — Shelby & Jordan Wormley