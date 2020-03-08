The kids who participate in the M-Uth Theater program at the Ware Center every summer know a lot about how theater can change lives.

They know the power of working together and how it helps their own lives.

They know how to make a play, from writing to rehearsal and performance, something they do over the course of two summers.

But what about the other side? What about being in the audience and feeling that power?

What about seeing the best actors and the best musicians, what about seeing shows that make it to Broadway?

That’s something most of the kids in M-Uth Theater don’t know much about.

But in February, that changed.

Thanks to a generous donation from a few M-Uth Theater supporters, members of the group were invited to New York to see “Come From Away” on Broadway and then visit the 9/11 Memorial site.

They also got the chance to meet and talk with one of the stars of “Come From Away,” Chad Kimball.

We sat down with three members of M-Uth Theater who took the trip: Sonii Bora, 14, Zach White, 15, and Samiyah Hernandez, 16.

Sonii and Zach attend McCaskey High School and Samiyah goes to Penn Manor.

“It was amazing!” Sonii says with a huge smile. “There are 12 cast members and a couple of tables and chairs, and they were able to tell this story. So many shows are extravagant, but I loved the way they told the story.”

“Come From Away” is based on a true story. As the events of 9/11 unfolded, 4,000 planes in the air were forced to land as soon as possible.

Thirty-eight planes were diverted to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland.

Gander has a population of about 10,000. Almost 7,000 people descended on the town.

The musical tells their stories. Tension runs high and cultures clash, but trust develops and friendships are formed .

Clearly, the 9/11 Memorial had to be part of the day.

For Sonii, Zach and Samiyah, all born long after 9/11, the show brings the emotions and events of that time vividly alive.

“It really connected with me,” Zach says. “And how they could turn a couple of chairs into a bus or a plane. That was incredible.”

“That was one of the reasons we picked ‘Come From Away,’ ” says Barry Kornhauser, who runs M-Uth Theater. “This show shows that you don’t need all that stuff.”

Samiyah loved the music.

“I got this feeling in my chest,” she says. “I could feel what they were feeling, experience what they experienced. I felt like I was on stage with them.”

One storyline especially stuck with Sonii.

An Egyptian man who is a world class chef wants to help prepare food, but a woman running a kitchen won’t let him because he is Arab and she’s scared of him.

“That really bothered me,” Sonii says. “There was hate and bigotry toward Arab citizens.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Getting to meet Kimball before the show was thrilling for all three.

“I was starstruck,” Samiyah concedes. “But (when we told him about M-Uth Theater) he thought we were amazing.”

“Chad made it clear that (being an actor) is not about competition,” Zach says. “Success isn’t just about money and fame. It’s about how you feel.”

Sonii remembers him talking about high school and how brutal it can be, even in theater classes.

“High School is the low point, and it’s always going to be that way,” Sonii says. “He told us the working world is much better,”

Nobody gets very far by being mean, hurting other people or not working hard.

“One of the things I love about the (M-Uth) kids is how nice they are to each other,” Kornhauser says.

M-Uth Theater welcomes kids of all backgrounds into the program, including those who are homeless, have emotional problems or are in trouble with the law. Some have been thrown out of the house for being LGBTQ, and others feel like they don’t fit in anywhere.

And, of course, theater geeks are welcome.

The program embraces the belief — proven through statistics — that theater can change people’s lives, give them new beginnings.

“It’s completely turned my life around,” Samiyah says. “Without this program, I would be in trouble. We help each other. ”

This summer, the kids will be working with the YWCA on a program about sexual assault.

Sonii is a little scared about how it will affect him. It’s a tough subject.

“Every character you play takes a little piece from you,” Sonii says. “We talked about that with Chad. He said it is OK to have emotions.”

That is something these kids are learning from both the actors’ and the audience’s perspective.

Do they want to go back for another Broadway show?

A resounding yes pierced the room where we were talking.

Kornhauser hopes Broadway can happen again next year.