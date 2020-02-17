A talent showcase for middle and high school students will be part of a community event in Lancaster being held as part of Black History Month, Nelson Polite Jr., one of the organizers, says.

The fourth annual Freedom of Art evening is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 21 S. Duke St.

The talent competition is open to all individuals and groups in middle or high school who want to showcase their talent: singing, dancing, rapping, playing a musical instrument, presenting written or spoken word, painting, graphic arts and more, Polite says.

There will be cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third.

The event, which is sponsored by the Polite Family Community Association, is free and open to the public. A meal will also be served for those attending, Polite says.

The Polite association is under the auspices of the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

There will be two speakers for the evening.

• J. Dwight Yoder, a partner in the law firm of Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess, will do a presentation based on “The 1619 Project” that ran in August 2019 New York Times. The project, which marked the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, dealt with the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans.

• Nyisha Hammond, owner of the Juisibox cold-pressed juice company, will do a presentation titled "Cultivating Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship and African-American Youth."

Polite says the Freedom of Art event is a continuation of the youth-mentoring work of his late father, civil rights activist and former Lancaster city council president, Nelson Polite Sr.

The deadline for entering the talent showcase is Thursday, Feb. 20. Young people who want to participate in the showcase should contact Polite by phone or text 717-615-3874 or Polite7@Comcast.net.