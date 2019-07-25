Your guide to Lancaster County wineries and tasting rooms: Nissley, Meduseld Meadery, Stargazer and more

Whether reds, whites or rosés are your favorite, chances are you can fulfill all of your wine needs right in Lancaster County.

Here's a list of wineries in Lancaster County. Let us know if we missed your favorite!

Thorn Hill Winery

Thorn Hill Winery's main location is in California, but its only other tasting room is in Lancaster. Amy Thorn and her husband, both Pennsylvania natives, took to California to find an ideal spot to grow grapes.

Some of the wine selections include a cabernet, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc.

More information: 1945 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township | 717-517-7839 | Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday. | Website

Nissley Vineyards

All grapes used in Nissley Vineyard's wines are grown right here in Pennsylvania. In addition to wine tastings, Nissley offers tours, yoga days and musical performances in its vineyards.

Some of its offerings include fruit wines like cherry and raspberry; they also have rosés, several hybrid red wines and white wine varieties.

More information (for the winery): 140 Vintage Drive, Conoy Township | 717-426-3514 | Website

Meduseld Meadery

Meduseld is in a weird in-between spot, as the meadery is both like a winery and a craft brewery. For those who have not yet had mead, it's an alcohol made from fermented honey (but, that doesn't necessarily mean it's sweet). All meads are made in Lancaster.

Some draft options include a mango milkshake mead, a Red Keep cherry cyser (for the Game of Thrones fans) and the approximation proclamation.

More information: 252 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 1B, Lancaster | 717-208-6144 | Hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday | Website

Grandview Vineyard

What started as a small-scale passion project for Larry Kennel turned into a family-owned business endeavor. He and his wife, Marilyn, carefully breed the grapes to ensure the best product they can make.

Grandview's wine options include classic reds and whites, and also more out-of-the-box type wines with its Gold Rush margarita wine and Pop Umble's Black Cherry sweet fruit wine.

More information: 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy | 717-653-4825 | Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Thursday and Friday | Website

Lancaster County Winery

Known for both its wines and party venue, Lancaster County Winery has become a fixture in the local wedding scene.

Lancaster County Winery's offerings include reds like cabernet franc and shiraz, whites like chardonnays and vidals, and other specialty wines like a cherry chocolate bliss.

More information: 799 Rawlinsville Road, Pequea Township| 717-464-3555 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday | Website

Mount Hope Wine Gallery

Chances are, if you've had wine while at the Pa. Renaissance Faire, it was likely Mount Hope's offerings. Open year-round, Mount Hope features festivals, a theater, a Victorian wine shop and a winery, according to the Mount Hope website.

Some of the wine offerings include a blackberry merlot, blush, honey mead and moscato.

More information: 2775 Lebanon Road, Rapho Township | 717-665-7021 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily | Website

Waltz Vineyards

For those looking for a more European-inspired wine, look no further than the Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery. All grapes are grown in Lancaster County. The family-owned winery started in a garage, eventually growing to a full artisan vineyard.

Waltz Vineyards' offerings include a rosé, six types of white wine and four types of red.

More information: 1599 Old Line Road, Rapho Township | 717-644-9463 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday | Website

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Weathered Vineyards Wine Tasting Room

Live music, a B&B and more: Weathered Vineyards offers 11 types of wines. The grapes for its wine are grown near Allentown in New Tripoli, and Ephrata is its only wine tasting room outside of the vineyard.

Some of Weathered Vineyards' wine selections include riesling, blueberry-inspired white wine, pinot noir and more.

More information: 900A W. Main Street, Ephrata | 717-271-7274 | Hours: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday | Website

Stargazers Wine Shop

Stargazers made its start in Coatesville, but they have a wine tasting room in the heart of Lititz. The shop is open year round for tastings and purchases.

Some of Stargazers' offerings include a blush, a moscato, chardonnays, cabernet francs and more.

More information: 26 East Main Street, Lititz | 717-625-3932 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday | Website

Cullari Vineyards and Winery

Grown and perfected in Hershey, Pa., Cullari wines have made its way into the hearts of Lancastrians with its Lititz wine tasting room location. Italian-born owner, Salvatore Cullari, said "A lot of my relatives in Italy had vineyards ... or simply drank a lot of wine, so I guess I literally have wine in my blood!"

Cullari's offerings include zinfandel, vidal blanc, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, among others.

More information: 2 E 28th Division Highway, Elizabeth Township | 717-568-2210 | Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday | Website

Where is your favorite winery/vineyard? Let us know in the comments below.

More Lancaster County attractions