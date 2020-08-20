Lancaster County’s fairs may be canceled but there are still a few activities open to the public.

A Fair on the Square, not affiliated with the Elizabethtown Fair, will be held 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22. Look for balloons at participating locations in a two-block radius from the town square. The event will have games, food trucks and street performers.

Elizabethtown Fair Queen program will start at 4:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24 at the Kiwanis Stage in the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds. Bring your own chair and practice social distancing.

Denver Fair will have a Farm Show milkshake stand during the Denver community yard sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Gehman Feed Mill. Milkshakes are $5. Flavors will be vanilla, chocolate and half-half. Proceeds will benefit The Denver Fair and The Denver Lions Club.

Solanco Fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 16-18, will have a livestock show and auction. A date has not been set.

West Lampeter Fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 23-25, will have a livestock show and auction plus select crop and vegetable exhibits. People not directly involved with these events are asked to stay home.

Ephrata’s Taste of the Fair will have fair food for sale 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24; 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25; and 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Ephrata Fair Office parking lot, 19 S. State St. The menu will have Italian sausage and steak sandwiches, hamburgers, hotdogs, cotton candy, candy apples and caramel apples, funnel cakes, deep-fried cookies, gyros, walking tacos, taco nachos, French fries, chicken fingers, corn dogs, sno cones, ice cream, milk shakes and monkey bread. Food will be take-out only.

This list includes fairs affiliated with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. There also are many smaller community fairs.

In 2020, most county fairs across the state have been canceled, says Sally Nolt, secretary of the Elizabethtown Fair and president of the state association. Cameron County Fair, one of the smallest fairs in the state, was held in early August. Masks were mandatory indoors and social distancing was encouraged, according to the Bradford Era. A scaled-back Union County West End Fair was held around the same time.

