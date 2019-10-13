Poor William Shakespeare. The young glove maker, poet and playwright can’t get any respect at the Shire of Mount Hope, where the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is held.

People laugh at him, Christopher Marlowe is eager to fight him and friends make fun of his healthy ego.

He’s hawking his new play, “Romeo & Juliet,” on the fairgrounds but nobody sounds too excited.

He tells the crowd he will be a great playwright someday, and they just laugh in his face.

As the shire prepares for the arrival of the new queen, Elizabeth I, in the year of our Lord 1558, Will can’t catch a break.

Hey, wait a minute. 1558? Will Shakespeare came into the world in 1564.

“We’ve had a few people point that out,” says Rob Condas, who is playing Shakespeare.

Nobody seems to mind.

“People take you for truth,” Condas says. “One of the most surreal moments of the whole year was when a faire-goer brought ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ and wanted me to autograph it.

“I’ve done plenty of Shakespearean plays, but I have never taken on the man himself,” Condas says. “It’s a fun challenge.”

Condas is playing Shakespeare at 20 (he is 22)

. By that time, he was married and a father. His first printed play, “Titus Andronicus” was 10 years in the future. “Romeo & Juliet” was at least five years after that.

“So he is not the man everyone knows yet,” Condas says. “He is still an apprentice glove maker for his father.”

But he has big ideas.

“He is convinced when his first play goes up it will spiral him to success,” Condas says. “But at the moment, Shakespeare is painfully insecure, and he covers it up with a huge ego.”

It is a bit of a time warp for Shakespeare when people come up and talk to him about plays he hasn’t written yet.

The Globe Theatre on the fairgrounds has posters of his plays yet to come.

“He considers it his Pinterest page; he’s got lot of ideas,” Condas says.

Shakespeare spends part of his days with Disasterpiece Theatre.

“It’s all the plays that flopped,” Condas says. “Each week there is a different parody of a modern movie done with plenty of thees and thous. ‘Shakespeare’s Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Shakespeare’s The Goonies,’ ‘Shakespeare’s Game of Thrones.’”

He goes through a lot during faire days.

“He’s been cursed by witches, lost his memory, tried to start a band,” Condas says.

He also has run-ins with his fellow playwright, Christopher Marlowe, who also was not born yet.

With a bad temper, Marlowe is getting into fights with everyone, including the future Bard, who Condas notes has his own temper.

“At one point, Marlowe gets into a brawl and there is a big combat scene,” Condas says. “At the end of it, he takes a play he’s written and crumples it up and throws it away. Shakespeare finds it, uncrumples it and passes it off as his own.”

That is his “Romeo & Juliet,” which he boasts about.

A tip of the hat to all the theories that Shakespeare didn’t write the plays accredited to him?

Perhaps.

The future Bard also is called upon to take Marlowe’s most famous — and notoriously long — play, “Faust,” and condenses it on the spot. (Of course, it wasn’t actually written until 1592.)

Some historical figures we know intersected with Shakespeare are at the faire.

Sir Henry Carey, who is the queen’s cousin (his mother was Mary Boleyn) was the Patron of Lord Chamberlain’s Men, Shakespeare’s playing company.

He believes he has a right to the throne and is not convinced Elizabeth is strong enough to be queen.

John Dee is on the grounds. He served as the queen’s astrologer and studied mathematics, astronomy, philosophy and the occult.

He was the inspiration for Prospero in “The Tempest.”

“Shakespeare follows him all around,” Condas says.

Things are changing at the faire with the coming of fall.

“As we approach Halloween, the crowds get gigantic,” he says. “At the beginning of the season, there are about 5,000 people each day. Now, there are 10,000 to 15,000. The streets are very exciting. And we now have a supernatural villain.

The faire grounds are brimming with pumpkins and fall festivities for kids and adults. This weekend and the next two will have plenty of Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating in the shire, a treasure hunt, pumpkin decorating and costumes competitions.

The website, parenfaire.com, has all the details.

Condas says he is “having the best time of my life.”

“The days on the streets and doing the show is an energy and a thrill I have never experienced. I’m a few months out of college (James Madison University) and this is my first acting gig. I will never be able to express how lucky I am.”